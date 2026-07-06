Aidan O'Brien finally decides to split up Precise and True Love - but which one is heading to Newmarket for the Falmouth Stakes?

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Precise and True Love will finally go their separate ways this season. Round four between the pair will not be happening at Newmarket this week as Aidan O'Brien has revealed the Coronation Stakes winner will be the one to contest the Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Falmouth Stakes on Friday.

Both fillies are entered in the Group 1 event over a mile, a race O'Brien has only won twice with Alice Springs in 2016 and Roly Poly the following year, but the Newmarket baton has been handed to Precise who has bounced out of her Royal Ascot success in great shape, while True Love will drop to seven furlongs for the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville on Sunday instead.

True Love won the first showdown between the pair in the 1,000 Guineas before Precise got her revenge in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh and went on to confirm her superiority at the royal meeting.