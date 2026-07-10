2026 July Cup tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict

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Get the full lowdown on the July Cup (4.35 Newmarket, Saturday) from our team of tipping experts in our extensive runner-by-runner guide.

July Cup : forecast betting odds for the big race

Horses listed in racecard order

Almeraq 4-1

Big Mojo 10-1

Comanche Brave 20-1

Double Rush 10-1

Prince Of India 66-1

Quinault 33-1

Satono Reve 5-1

Coppull 25-1

Division 7-1

Mission Central 5-1

Venetian Sun 5-2

July Cup : final declarations and the full list of runners and riders

1 Almeraq

Progressive colt who got up on the line in a very tight finish to the 6f Group 1 at Royal Ascot (good to firm) most recently, taking record in completed starts to 4-6 and confirming that a heavy fall last September has not left a long-lasting mark; an emerging force in the sprinting division and is from the family of a July Cup winner (Dream Ahead); major contender.

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Forecast odds: 4-1

Almeraq 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

2 Big Mojo

Respectable eighth in the 5f Group 1 at Royal Ascot with reappearance under his belt; better over 6f nowadays and posted one of his peak efforts in this race (good to firm) last year, finishing a neck second; later landed the Sprint Cup at Haydock in sole start under William Buick; interesting with that rider back on board.

Trainer: Mick Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Forecast odds: 10-1

Big Mojo 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Michael Appleby

3 Comanche Brave

Prevailed at the Curragh in May to break his Group 2 duck; not disgraced in the 6f Group 1 at Royal Ascot since but that seventh-place finish confirms his slight limitations at the top level; will find better opportunities when back down in class.

Trainer: Donnacha O’Brien

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Forecast odds: 20-1

Comanche Brave 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

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4 Double Rush

Smart handicapper who brings excellent stats, being 3-3 at Newmarket (on the other course, admittedly, but it bodes well) and 3-3 (much improved) this term for new yard; prevailed only narrowly in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot (good to firm) most recently but seems on his way to becoming a Group performer; adds great interest.

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 10-1

Double Rush 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

5 Prince Of India

Joint-favourite with Almeraq in Salisbury Listed race last time but underperformed; bottom of this pack on ratings and accordingly faces a much stiffer assignment than when winning a handicap at this meeting last year; blinkers added.

Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Forecast odds: 66-1

Prince Of India 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Marco Botti

6 Quinault

Multiple winner, most recently when sent over to Qatar in February, but his form has regressed since and this is a difficult task even if a revival materialises; gained his C&D wins at handicap/Listed level; yet to score above Group 3.

Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Marco Ghiani

Forecast odds: 33-1

Quinault 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

7 Satono Reve

Japanese horse who is a two-time Grade 1 scorer on home soil and has finished a creditable second in the last two runnings of the 6f Group 1 at Royal Ascot, beaten only a nose by Almeraq the latest time; could go one better at Newmarket, as was the case with compatriot Agnes World who was runner-up at Royal Ascot prior to going one better in this contest in 2000.

Trainer: Noriyuki Hori

Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

Forecast odds: 5-1

Satono Reve 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire Tnr: Noriyuki Hori

8 Coppull

Very useful 3yo but finished only eighth, albeit best of the near-side runners, in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot when bidding to follow up his trial success over the same C&D; bare form of the latest effort gives him work to do with Venetian Sun and Division; furthermore, it took his Group 1 record to 0-3.

Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Forecast odds: 25-1

Coppull 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Clive Cox

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9 Division

Solid performer who completed a hat-trick during his 2yo campaign and has strong placed form this season, the last two times behind Venetian Sun; finished well for close third in the Commonwealth Cup latest; has broadly progressive RPRs in tandem with a gradual rise in class; knocking on the door at Group level.

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: James Doyle

Forecast odds: 7-1

Division 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: William Haggas

10 Mission Central

Progressive 3yo gelding who brings impressive stats, being 3-3 (all over 5f against his elders) this term and 3-3 over 6f; finished strongly to get up in the final strides in the 5f Group 1 at Royal Ascot (good to firm) most recently; all bar one of his trainer's five July Cup winners have been 3yos; big player back up in distance.

Trainer: Aidan O’Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 5-1

Mission Central 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

11 Venetian Sun

Classy 3yo filly who is unbeaten (6-6) over sprint trips, mostly in Group races, including two at the top level; only narrowly justified favouritism in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot (good to firm) most recently but it's hard to knock her record and there may yet be further advancement in terms of her rating; sire won the July Cup; receives all the allowances and duly warrants respect.

Trainer: Kark Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Forecast odds: 5-2

Venetian Sun 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

The July Cup verdict

By Steve Boow

The form of several tight finishes at Royal Ascot largely dominates calculations in an open-looking July Cup and an intriguing clash of generations that has several plausible outcomes. Japanese raider SATONO REVE is the oldest contender but he retains full ability aged seven and this switch to Newmarket may enable him to reverse Jubilee placings with Almeraq, who nevertheless commands respect assuming the cards again drop perfectly. Talented filly Venetian Sun has a good chance at the weights and remains unbeaten over sprint trips, while Division (second choice) is showing signs that he could turn the tables with that rival in another rematch and Mission Central is another big player among the 3yos.

Satono Reve 16:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Christophe-Patrice Lemaire Tnr: Noriyuki Hori

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