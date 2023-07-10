Racing Post logo
'You have to take the opportunity' - Via Sistina connections eye second Group 1 in Friday's Falmouth Stakes

Via Sistina: could attempt to land a second Group 1 at Newmarket on Friday
Via Sistina: could attempt to land a second Group 1 at Newmarket on Friday

Via Sistina's owner Stephen Hillen believes she should continue to thrive in Group 1 company as the season progresses, with the five-year-old being lined up for a shot at a second top-level success in Friday’s Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes.

Trained by George Boughey, Via Sistina completed her ascent to the top level by winning the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh this month, although the result is the subject of an appeal by connections of the runner-up, Stay Alert.

The Pretty Polly was the first time Via Sistina had contested a Group 1, with the five-year-old progressing from winning a handicap as a three-year-old to competing at Group 3 level last season and then taking a further step forward to capture the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes before her recent breakthrough.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor
Published on 10 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 10 July 2023
