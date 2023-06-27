Racing Post logo
premium

'We'll keep it simple' - Shaquille team delighted with Commonwealth Cup hero as thoughts turn to July Cup

Shaquille and Oisin Murphy complete a remarkable success in the Commonwealth Cup
Shaquille is on course for the July Cup, but minus Oisin MurphyCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Shaquille emerged as one of the leading three-year-olds in Europe following his defeat of Little Big Bear in the Commonwealth Cup last week and connections are keen to campaign him as such for the rest of the year, starting with the Darley July Cup.

The son of Charm Spirit blew the start at Ascot but still provided Julie Camacho and husband and assistant Steve Brown with their first Group 1 success. 

With both Bradsell and Highfield Princess featuring among a raft of defections at Tuesday's scratchings stage, Shaquille is no bigger than 9-4 to land the July Cup, although he will be without his Ascot partner after Oisin Murphy picked up an eight-day whip ban which rules him out of the meeting. 

Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Published on 27 June 2023Last updated 19:00, 27 June 2023
