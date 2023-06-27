'We'll keep it simple' - Shaquille team delighted with Commonwealth Cup hero as thoughts turn to July Cup

Shaquille emerged as one of the leading three-year-olds in Europe following his defeat of Little Big Bear in the Commonwealth Cup last week and connections are keen to campaign him as such for the rest of the year, starting with the Darley July Cup.

The son of Charm Spirit blew the start at Ascot but still provided Julie Camacho and husband and assistant Steve Brown with their first Group 1 success.

With both Bradsell and Highfield Princess featuring among a raft of defections at Tuesday's scratchings stage, Shaquille is no bigger than 9-4 to land the July Cup, although he will be without his Ascot partner after Oisin Murphy picked up an eight-day whip ban which rules him out of the meeting.