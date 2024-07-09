Wathnan Racing: who could represent the big-spending outfit at Newmarket's July meeting?

Wathnan Racing have enjoyed a hugely successful season, headlined by their four winners at Royal Ascot last month, and they will bid for more success at this week's Newmarket July meeting. Here are some of the star horses who could represent them . . .

1.50 Newmarket, Thursday: Bahrain Trophy Stakes (Group 3)

William Haggas won this 1m5f contest with Al Aasy in 2020 and could be represented by Space Legend this year. The son of Sea The Stars ran out a comfortable winner of a Leicester maiden in April before catching the eye when a fast-finishing second in the Listed Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood. Purchased by Wathnan Racing before his latest run in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, Space Legend was no match for the impressive French raider Calandagan there but beat the remainder of the field and stepping up a furlong in trip on softer ground should suit.

Space Legend 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: William Haggas

2.25 Newmarket, Thursday: Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes (Group 2)

£220,000 breeze-up buy Electrolyte made all to land an Ayr maiden on his debut last month. The Archie Watson-trained colt was turned out just over a fortnight later to contest the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot where he belied his 40-1 odds to finish a nose second to Rashabar. Electrolyte enjoys a 3lb pull in the weights with that rival in Thursday's July Stakes, so should go close if handling the softer ground conditions.

Electrolyte 14:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Archie Watson

3.00 Newmarket, Thursday: Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap

Dyrholaey racked up a hat-trick in all-weather sprints earlier this year and was purchased by Wathnan Racing before his latest start in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes at Royal Ascot. The son of City Light failed to fire there, finishing 21st of the 28 runners, but his French pedigree suggests that the softer ground in store for this 6f handicap should suit.

Dyrholaey 15:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Archie Watson

4.45 Newmarket, Thursday: Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (Listed Race)

Twice a winning juvenile, including in a valuable sales race at the Curragh, Native American ended last season with a sixth behind Rosallion in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp. He failed to see out the 1m1f trip in the Fielden Stakes on his three-year-old debut but bounced back when a short-head second to Evade in the Listed Surrey Stakes over 7f at Epsom, a run that produced a career-best Racing Post Rating of 108. Richard Fahey's colt could finish only 15th in last month's Jersey Stakes, but this looks like a more realistic target and if he can get back to somewhere near his Epsom form he should prove competitive.

Native American 16:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Richard Fahey

3.25 Newmarket, Saturday: bet365 Superlative Stakes (Group 2)

An 8,000gns yearling, Columnist's price shot up to £170,000 at the breeze-up sales in April and he looked potentially smart when running out a four-and-a-quarter-length winner of a Chester novice on his debut in May. The son of Ardad was sent off at 50-1 for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot on the back of that debut win and outran those odds in third under Oisin Orr. On that evidence stepping up to 7f should suit and, as his debut win was gained on good to soft ground, the return to a slower surface shouldn't inconvenience.

Columnist 15:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Richard Fahey

