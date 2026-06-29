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Newmarket July festival
premium

'The ability is all there' - unbeaten Gimcrack winner set for July Cup after tooth infection derailed Classic campaign

Lifeplan (left) strides clear in the Gimcrack Stakes
Lifeplan (left) strides clear in last year's Gimcrack StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker
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Declan Carroll is hoping for a change of luck with his stable star Lifeplan, who could make a long-awaited return in next month's July Cup at Newmarket.

Lifeplan has not been seen in action since winning the Gimcrack last August. The start to his season was delayed by a broken tooth, which derailed a bid for the 2,000 Guineas and also a crack at the Irish and French equivalents.

A belated comeback in the Commonwealth Cup was on the cards for the Martin Tedham-owned colt, but there was more frustration for connections after a dirty scope ruled the three-year-old out of Royal Ascot.

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