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'The ability is all there' - unbeaten Gimcrack winner set for July Cup after tooth infection derailed Classic campaign
Declan Carroll is hoping for a change of luck with his stable star Lifeplan, who could make a long-awaited return in next month's July Cup at Newmarket.
Lifeplan has not been seen in action since winning the Gimcrack last August. The start to his season was delayed by a broken tooth, which derailed a bid for the 2,000 Guineas and also a crack at the Irish and French equivalents.
A belated comeback in the Commonwealth Cup was on the cards for the Martin Tedham-owned colt, but there was more frustration for connections after a dirty scope ruled the three-year-old out of Royal Ascot.
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Published on inNewmarket July festival
Last updated
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- 'It's been overwhelming' - Richard Hughes reflects on a weekend to remember and plots Group 1 targets for star sprinting fillies
- Inisherin 'fresh as paint' after last-minute July Cup withdrawal as Kevin Ryan weighs up distance options
- July festival crowds up six per cent as Newmarket boss hails meeting as a showcase for the 'fantastic sport we have'
- Bitter disappointment for Charlie Appleby and Notable Speech: 'He didn't hit the line like we thought he would'
- July Cup: 'Half a furlong out I couldn't believe where I was' - Callan and Hughes mastermind major shock with 66-1 No Half Measures