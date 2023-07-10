'She's on track to be up there with the best I've had' - Michael Dods on weather watch for leading July Cup fancy

Michael Dods is eager to run Azure Blue at Group 1 level for the first time in Saturday's Pertemps Network July Cup (4.35 ), providing ground conditions are deemed suitable.

Azure Blue, an impressive winner of the Duke of York Stakes under regular rider Paul Mulrennan in May, is the only leading July Cup contender not to have run at Royal Ascot and Dods is waiting on the weather before committing his star filly to her long-held target.

A general 7-2 third favourite for the £600,000 contest, Azure Blue has raced on ground no quicker than good since winning a fillies' handicap at the July course on good to firm nearly a year ago.