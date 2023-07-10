Racing Post logo
'She's on track to be up there with the best I've had' - Michael Dods on weather watch for leading July Cup fancy

Azure Blue (left) beats Highfield Princess in the Duke of York Stakes
Azure Blue (left) beats Highfield Princess in the Duke of York StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker

Michael Dods is eager to run Azure Blue at Group 1 level for the first time in Saturday's Pertemps Network July Cup (4.35), providing ground conditions are deemed suitable.

Azure Blue, an impressive winner of the Duke of York Stakes under regular rider Paul Mulrennan in May, is the only leading July Cup contender not to have run at Royal Ascot and Dods is waiting on the weather before committing his star filly to her long-held target.

A general 7-2 third favourite for the £600,000 contest, Azure Blue has raced on ground no quicker than good since winning a fillies' handicap at the July course on good to firm nearly a year ago.

Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 10 July 2023Last updated 18:49, 10 July 2023
