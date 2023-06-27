Shaquille and Little Big Bear on course for rematch in July Cup after half of 38 entries are scratched

Commonwealth Cup hero Shaquille and runner-up Little Big Bear remain on course for a rematch in next month's Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket after half of the 38 entries were scratched on Tuesday morning following the latest acceptance stage.

Shaquille beat odds-on favourite Little Big Bear by a length and a quarter at Royal Ascot on Friday to provide trainer Julie Camacho with a first top-level winner.

Shaquille is the 9-4 favourite with William Hill to back up his victory in the July Cup, while the Aidan O'Brien-trained Little Big Bear is a general 5-1 shot to reverse the form in the £600,000 event. The Ballydoyle maestro could also be represented by Meditate and The Antarctic, but Aesop's Fables, Age Of Kings and Hispanic have been scratched.

Another notable absentee is King’s Stand winner Bradsell. The Archie Watson-trained three-year-old provided connections with Group 1 glory after defeating Highfield Princess, who has similarly been removed from the entries.

The John Quinn-trained mare was a best-priced 8-1 with bet365 for the contest after running twice during the royal meeting. As well as her one-length loss to Bradsell, she could finished third to Khaadem in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

The Ralph Beckett-trained Lezoo finished ninth behind Shaquille at Royal Ascot but is still in contention to run alongside stablemate Kinross.

Godolphin's Al Suhail, who finished sixth behind Khaadem, was another notable absentee along with St James's Palace fourth Isaac Shelby, Royal Scotsman and Sakheer.

Last year’s 1,000 Guineas heroine Cachet was taken out by trainer George Boughey, with stablemate Al Dasim also withdrawn. Albasheer, Flaming Rib, Mill Stream, Marshman, Mooneista, Sandrine, Sense Of Duty and Zain Claudette completed the list of 19 to not be confirmed.

Horses left in the July Cup

Alpha Zulu

Art Power

Azure Blue

Big Invasion

Brad The Brief

Cold Case

Emaraaty Ana

Kinross

Lezoo

Little Big Bear

Meditate

Mount Athos

Royal Aclaim

Run To Freedom

Shaquille

The Antarctic

Twilight Jet

Vadream

Zoology

July Cup (Newmarket 4.10, July 15)

William Hill: 9-4 Shaquille, 9-2 Little Big Bear, 11-2 Kinross, 7-1 Azure Blue, 20 Art Power, Meditate, Royal Aclaim, 25 Alpha Zulu, Lezoo, 33 bar

