July festival set to open with ground on the fast side of good as showers so far fail to materialise

The absence of forecast rain has kept the groundstaff at Newmarket working until the early hours this week in preparation for the start of the three-day July festival on Thursday, but clerk of the course Michael Prosser is happy with conditions and expects the going to be on the fast side of good.

As much as 12mm of water was added on Tuesday when, despite a forecast for heavy showers, only 1.55mm of rain fell at the track. That is the only rainfall to have hit the racecourse in the last seven days and a further 8mm was added yesterday afternoon to maintain the going at good to firm, good in places.



Prosser and his team face further challenges, with an unsettled forecast across the next few days, and he will decide whether to add more moisture after the end of each day's racing. Saturday, when the feature Pertemps Network July Cup is staged, could be particularly hard to judge with heavier showers due on Friday night and Saturday, but there is also sunny spells, warm temperatures and wind forecast.

The July course is thought to be in great condition ahead of Thursday's action, and Prosser said on Wednesday afternoon: "We might get a shower this evening, but I don't think it'll be of significant quantity, maybe 1-2mm. It's been a pleasant dry day today and once the shower has gone through the winds will drop and it'll be a fairly cool evening.

"On Thursday it'll be largely dry, but there is a 30 per cent chance of a shower. Friday starts off dry and, while there's uncertainty, we probably won't see any rain until after racing. It'll be sunny spells and showers but quite breezy on Saturday afternoon and temperatures across the three days will be consistent, around 22C.

Clerk of the course Michael Prosser has added water to the course Credit: Edward Whitaker

"As far as management of the track is concerned during the meeting, we'll have to see if we get any showers or rain and if the forecast changes.

"We watered on Tuesday, putting half an inch on the whole course. That took us all day when you bare in mind we've got to water up to the one-mile-six-furlong start – the groundstaff walked off the course at 1am last night having done that. They were back in this morning, cut the course and we'll put another 8mm on.

"We're aiming to maintain our status quo of good to firm, good to places for the first day. Lovely ground on the fast side of good is exactly what we're looking to deliver."

The July meeting has started on good to firm ground for the last two years and soft has not appeared in the going description for the July Cup since Slade Power won the Group 1 sprint in 2014.

