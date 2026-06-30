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'She has literally bounced out of Royal Ascot' - 900,000gns breeze-up star heading to Newmarket after Queen Mary near-miss
Royal Ascot runner-up Senorita Bonita is set for a step up in trip at Newmarket’s July Festival next week when she will bid to provide Simon and Ed Crisford with their second Duchess of Cambridge Stakes success in three years.
The top lot at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up sale at 900,000gns in April, Senorita Bonita found only Victorious too good for her in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at the royal meeting, where she raced prominently for most of the five-furlong trip.
Previously a winner on her debut of the same distance at Nottingham, Senorita Bonita will be tackling six furlongs for the first time at Newmarket on Friday week in a Group 2 connections have won with Arabian Dusk in 2024.
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Published on inNewmarket July festival
Last updated
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