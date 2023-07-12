Confirmed runners and riders for the Falmouth Stakes on day two of Newmarket's July festival

Tom Marquand will forge a rare partnership with John and Thady Gosden on Friday when he bids to land the Group 1 Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes (3.35 ) on Coppice.

The Juddmonte filly will take on eight rivals in her hunt for a hat-trick following victories at Newcastle and Royal Ascot and will be partnered for the first time by Marquand on just his fourth ride for the Gosden team.

Coppice landed the Sandringham Stakes last month under Frankie Dettori, who will not be present at Newmarket's July festival after incurring a nine-day suspension due to careless riding.

His absence has left a host of top rides up for grabs, with William Buick picking up the ride on reigning champion Prosperous Voyage following the filly's shock defeat of Inspiral in last year's contest.

Coppice is set to face the four-timer-seeking Via Sistina, who is a short-priced favourite to claim her second Group 1 success for Jamie Spencer and George Boughey.

The five-year-old mare swept to victory at the Curragh in the Pretty Polly 11 days ago following an impressive Dahlia Stakes victory in May, when she scored by six lengths from Prosperous Voyage and Astral Beau, who also reopposes.

Nashwa makes her first start at Newmarket's July course under Hollie Doyle in a field which was only reduced by one at Wednesday's declaration stage due to the absence of Meditate, following her tenth-place finish in the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville on Sunday.

Aidan O'Brien will still be represented by Never Ending Story, who will regain the services of Ryan Moore after failing to shine when seventh in the Pretty Polly under Wayne Lordan.

Star Of Mystery heads strong Godolphin team

Also featuring on day two of the July festival is the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes (2.25 ), which has attracted a field of five.

Godolphin will seek their second success on the bounce with Star Of Mystery following the triumph of subsequent Classic winner Mawj last year.

Star of Mystery: will bid to emulate Mawj with victory on Friday Credit: Mark Cranham

Buick will retain the ride on the Charlie Appleby-trained runner following her eyecatching Listed win at the course last time out, while Dominic Ffrench Davis will be doubly represented in his bid for a first success in the race with Amo runners Persian Dreamer and Thanksbutnothanks.

Soprano and Woodhay Wonder complete the field for the 6f contest, which has produced five subsequent Group 1 winners in the last decade.

Godolphin will also be well represented in the two £100,000 handicaps on Friday, with leading fancies Tagabawa and Local Dynasty taking on 11 rivals in the opening 1m2f handicap (1.50 ) for the Appleby yard and the Saeed Bin Suroor-trained Live Your Dream heading ten runners for the 1m6f handicap (3.00 ).

Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes runners and riders

Ameynah David Egan

Astral Bleu Shane Kelly

Nashwa Hollie Doyle

Prosperous Voyage William Buick

Random Harvest Saffie Osborne

Via Sistina Jamie Spencer

Coppice Tom Marquand

Never Ending Story Ryan Moore

Remarquee Rob Hornby

Sky Bet: 2 Via Sistina, 7-2 Nashwa, 9-2 Remarquee, 8 Coppice, Prosperous Voyage, 10 Random Harvest, 14 Never Ending Story, 20 bar



