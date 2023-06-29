Cheltenham Festival sponsor Pertemps back in the top-level fold on the Flat as new backers of July Cup

The July Cup's standing as one of Britain's most prestigious sprints was pointed to by Pertemps Network as they became the six-furlong Group 1's new sponsor.

Set to take place at Newmarket on July 15 during the track's Boodles festival, the £600,000 Group 1 is among the most important of its kind in the calendar, but it was left without a backer last month when Darley walked away after a 27-year association.

In Pertemps, a recruitment agency founded in Birmingham, the Jockey Club, which owns Newmarket, has a familiar partner as the firm are long-standing sponsors at the Cheltenham Festival via the 3m handicap hurdle that carries the name of the business.

On behalf of Newmarket, Sophie Able said: "We are delighted to welcome Pertemps Network as the sponsor of the July Cup in 2023.

"Pertemps Network has a long and proud association with the Jockey Club stretching back over 20 years and it is great that they have made the decision to return to sponsorship of Group 1 Flat racing.

“The Pertemps Network July Cup is always a great spectacle and looks all set to be another marvellous contest this year, as three-year-old and older sprinters lock horns for the first time at Group 1 level."

Pertemps made its presence felt at the highest level on the Flat by sponsoring the St Leger in the 1990s and lifetime president Tim Watts said: "The July Cup is one of the most historic sprint races in England and we are delighted to have our name associated with it.

“Pertemps Network itself has a significant pedigree for backing British racing and we are very much looking forward to Newmarket event next month."

Shaquille, who won the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last week, is the general 9-4 favourite to follow up at Newmarket.

