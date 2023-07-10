Bunbury Cup favourite Croupier out after suffering setback before Newmarket bid

Croupier , who was the general 7-1 favourite for the bet365 Bunbury Cup (4.00 ) at Newmarket on Saturday, will miss the race after suffering a training setback.

The four-year-old ran a career-best when second to Witch Hunter in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and won the competitive Hambleton Handicap at York's Dante festival in May.

Yet joint-trainer Simon Crisford said he will not participate in the weekend's big handicap and hopes he will be able to run later in the season. He is short in the betting for the International Stakes at Ascot on July 29 and Golden Mile a week later at Glorious Goodwood.

Crisford said: "Unfortunately, Croupier has met with a training setback and will not be able to run in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket on Saturday for which he was favourite.

"It's a great shame as he'd run so well to be second at Royal Ascot and hopefully he'll be back on the racetrack later in the year."

The Crisfords are still set to have strong representation in Newmarket's seven-furlong event, with stablemate Awaal now at the head of the market. The four-year-old was another to produce a fine effort at Ascot as he finished third behind the Ralph Beckett-trained Jimi Hendrix and Sonny Liston in the Royal Hunt Cup. Positive Impact is also entered.

