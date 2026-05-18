Trainer taking on Gstaad as he seeks Classic breakthrough with classy colt who has 'more to come'

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Trainer Fozzy Stack will try to stop Aidan O’Brien from winning his 13th Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh on Saturday with Thesecretadversary , a colt the trainer thinks might have finished third in the English equivalent had he settled better in the early stages at Newmarket.

According to Stack, it was completely out of character for Thesecretadversary – an impressive winner of the Group 3 Ballylinch Stud Red Rocks Stakes at Leopardstown last month – to be so fizzy during those first few furlongs and it is something he does not expect to happen at the Curragh.

Thesecretadversary was fifth at Newmarket at odds of 20-1, beaten 12 lengths by the winner Bow Echo, but he was less than a length and a half off third and Stack is convinced there is more to come from the son of St Mark’s Basilica.