Jack Channon bidding to emulate his father Mick’s Classic success with 'very smart filly' in Irish 1,000 Guineas

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Jack Channon is hoping to follow in his father Mick’s footsteps 14 years after his success in the Irish 1,000 Guineas when Sukanya takes on Flat racing’s superpowers on Sunday.

Mick Channon landed his first and only Classic at the Curragh with Samitar in 2012, and his son Jack will attempt to follow suit with Group 3 Fred Darling winner Sukanya against the likes of Aidan O’Brien-trained duo True Love and Precise.

“She’ll be taking on one of Aidan's fillies, maybe both, and they're going to be hard to beat, but she goes there with a single-figure-price chance,” said Channon on Sunday.