'I don't think it was a fluke' - Richard Fahey looking forward to 200-1 Group 1 winner's return on Irish 2,000 Guineas card

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Powerful Glory , who made headlines last season as the longest-priced winner of a European Group 1, makes his reappearance at the Curragh on Saturday with joint-trainer Richard Fahey expecting a bold show from the four-year-old.

Fahey maintains there was nothing flukish about Powerful Glory's 200-1 success in the British Champions Sprint Stakes when he saw off Lazzat, the world's joint second-highest-rated sprinter, by a neck on just his fifth career start.

“I don’t think it was a fluke,” said Fahey, who has also spoken to the Racing Post for a major interview in Sunday's newspaper alongside his son, fellow joint-trainer Peter Fahey. “He was unbeaten as a two-year-old from two starts, including a Group 2. He’s had five runs and won three of them, so he’s been flukey three times!”

Powerful Glory heads the market for the Group 2 Greenlands Stakes at a best-priced 9-2 and Fahey believes the Curragh will be more appropriate for his sprinter after he elected to bypass York last week.

Powerful Glory: 200-1 winner on Champions Day at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“There aren’t many opportunities for him,” he said. “I felt the stiffer six at the Curragh would suit him better and he’s only got a 3lb penalty there, whereas he would have had 5lb at York.

“He’s wintered very well, we are very pleased with him. He will be a little bit better for the race, but most horses are. We’re happy to start there and give it a go.”

He added: “I’d like to think he could be a better horse this year. He’s certainly a lot stronger and for any three-year-old to beat the old boys at Ascot is a big run.”

Whatever happens, Fahey has his sights set on a return to the scene of Powerful Glory’s most famous victory next in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

He said: “Win or lose, he’ll go straight to Ascot after it.”

Read Richard and Peter Fahey as they talk to Andrew Dietz for the Big Read, available in Sunday's newspaper or online to

Read more . . .

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