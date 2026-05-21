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Charlie Appleby tries to take down Gstaad without William Buick as Billy Loughnane and Jamie Spencer called up for Irish 2,000 Guineas
Runners and riders confirmed for the Curragh Classic with Ryan Moore on the Ballydoyle favourite but Godolphin's number one missing due to suspension
Gstaad will face nine rivals in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (3.40) as he attempts to go one better than his Newmarket second at the Curragh on Saturday.
The son of Starspangledbanner continued his record of finishing in the first two in every appearance when he was beaten two and three-quarter lengths by Bow Echo in the 2,000 Guineas.
Gstaad's brilliant first season was capped off with Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf success, and he is set to lead the line for Aidan O'Brien, who bids for a record-extending 13th victory in the race, and a first since 2023.
Neolithic, a winner of two of his six starts, will also represent the leading trainer, but Hawk Mountain, who continued his winning streak in the Group 3 Prix de Guiche at Chantilly, was not declared.
Charlie Appleby returned to winning form last weekend, and he will be reliant on Distant Storm to follow up Notable Speech's big-race success. A winner of last season's Group 3 Somerville Tattersalls Stakes, he finished eight lengths behind Gstaad in third at Newmarket.
William Buick is on the sidelines due to a six-day suspension for overuse of the whip on Caballo De Mar in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot this month, with Billy Loughnane deputising on Distant Storm and Jamie Spencer riding stablemate Pacific Avenue.
Karl Burke has enjoyed a lightning start to the season, having already surpassed the £1 million mark for prize-money in Britain, and he goes in search of another big pot with impressive Greenham Stakes winner Alparslan.
Group 3 winner Thesecretadversary, who finished a further two positions behind Distant Storm in fifth in the 2,000 Guineas, will also take his chance.
Confirmed runners and riders
Alparslan Sam James
Bamako Beach Colin Keane
Distant Storm Billy Loughnane
Go Just Do It Dylan Browne McMonagle
Gstaad Ryan Moore
Neolithic Wayne Lordan
Pacific Avenue Jamie Spencer
Power Blue David Egan
Take Charge Star Ben Coen
Thesecretadversary Seamie Heffernan
Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas, 3.40 Curragh, Saturday
Paddy Power: 4-9 Gstaad, 4 Distant Storm, 8 Thesecretadversary, 12 Alparslan, 33 Power Blue, 40 Go Just Do It, 50 Bamako Beach, 66 Neolithic, Pacific Avenue, 100 Take Charge Star.
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Venetian Sun and Coppull lock horns in Sandy Lane
Pavilion Stakes winner Coppull is one of eight declared for the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes (2.58) at Haydock, with last year's Prix Morny scorer Venetian Sun also on course to take her chance for Karl Burke.
Ballydoyle master O'Brien is also represented in the race with Brussels, while Division, Rock On Thunder, Spicy Marg, Five Ways and Aqpan complete the field.
The Temple Stakes (3.30) is the second of two Group 2s on the card and a competitive field of 13 will head to post, with Night Raider and Asfoora the two leading fancies in the market.
The Clive Cox-trained Shagraan is a course-and-distance winner and has been declared, while Getreadytorumble, Mgheera and American Affair will also feature.
Khaadem, a winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes in 2024, Jakajaro, Jm Jungle, Beautiful Diamond, First Instinct, Frost At Dawn and Argentine Tango also run.
Read more . . .
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Published on inIrish Guineas festival
Last updated
- Trainer taking on Gstaad as he seeks Classic breakthrough with classy colt who has 'more to come'
- Is Gstaad's big day here at last? Plus two big-name clashes on Sunday and one last set of Classic trials before Epsom
- Karl Burke takes aim at Irish Classic with Greenham winner after breezing through £1 million milestone
- Jack Channon bidding to emulate his father Mick’s Classic success with 'very smart filly' in Irish 1,000 Guineas
- Irish 1,000 Guineas: 'Her work was out of this world' - Lake Victoria bounces back from Newmarket defeat with emphatic Curragh win
- Trainer taking on Gstaad as he seeks Classic breakthrough with classy colt who has 'more to come'
- Is Gstaad's big day here at last? Plus two big-name clashes on Sunday and one last set of Classic trials before Epsom
- Karl Burke takes aim at Irish Classic with Greenham winner after breezing through £1 million milestone
- Jack Channon bidding to emulate his father Mick’s Classic success with 'very smart filly' in Irish 1,000 Guineas
- Irish 1,000 Guineas: 'Her work was out of this world' - Lake Victoria bounces back from Newmarket defeat with emphatic Curragh win