Ballydoyle big guns True Love and Precise declared for Irish 1,000 Guineas - find out who takes them on

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Top Ballydoyle fillies True Love and Precise will take each other on again in Sunday's Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (4.30 ) at the Curragh.

True Love will be aiming to complete a Guineas double after winning at Newmarket this month, a race in which stablemate Precise finished seventh as the 9-5 favourite.

Wayne Lordan was aboard True Love for that Classic success with Ryan Moore on Precise, who finished five lengths behind her stablemate.

Aidan O'Brien warned punters before Newmarket that Precise might need the run after she had a hold-up in the spring and the trainer has said she has improved plenty for her first outing.

Precise and True Love, the joint highest-rated juvenile fillies in Europe last year, have proved difficult to split in the betting for the Irish 1,000 Guineas with both trading around the 7-4 this week.

Sukanya: Fred Darling winner runs in Irish 1,000 Guineas Credit: Getty Images

Leading the opposition to the Ballydoyle pair in the final field of 12 is Fred Darling winner Sukanya for Jack Channon, who will be bidding to emulate his father Mick, who won his only Classic in this race with Samitar in 2012.

Sukanya had been touted as a potential contender for Newmarket but Channon set his stall out for the Curragh at an early stage and has stuck to his guns.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Abashiri , who was fifth in the Guineas at Newmarket, and Nell Gwyn runner-up America Queen also feature in the line-up.

Irish 1,000 Guineas confirmed runners and riders

Abashiri William Buick

America Queen Billy Loughnane

Beautify Jockey tbc

Black Caviar Gold Billy Lee

Hope Queen Clifford Lee

Kensington Lane Chris Hayes

Magny Cours Ben Coen

Pivotal Attack Gary Carroll

Precise Jockey tbc

Sinmara Dylan Browne McMonagle

Sukanya Tom Marquand

True Love Jockey tbc

Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas, 4.30 Curragh, Sunday

Paddy Power: 13-8 True Love, 9-4 Precise, 7 Sukanya, 10 Abashiri, America Queen, 16 Black Caviar Gold, 20 Magny Cours, 25 Pivotal Attack, 33 Kensington Lane, 40 Beautify, 66 Hope Queen, Sinmara.

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Paddy Power and get £40 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New Customer offer. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £40 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

Minnie Hauk faces seven rivals on return to top level

Last year's Arc runner-up Minnie Hauk returns to the highest level at the Curragh on Sunday against seven rivals in the Tattersalls Gold Cup (3.55 ).

The four-year-old filly, who completed the Oaks double last year, made a successful comeback over the same course and distance in this month's Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes.

Britain has assembled a strong challenge to the favourite with Almaqam , Bay City Roller , Royal Rhyme and Saddadd declared for the Group 1 contest.

Ed Walker has opted to give stable star Almaqam, who beat Ombudsman in last year's Brigadier Gerard, his comeback in the race.

Bay City Roller, a Group 1 winner in Germany last year, already has a run under his belt, having just lost out by a neck to Lambourn in the Huxley Stakes at Chester, a race in which Royal Rhyme was fifth.

The progressive Saddadd, who returned with victory in the Gordon Richards at Sandown, is tested at the highest level for the first time.

Tattersalls Gold Cup confirmed runners and riders

Almaqam Kieran Shoemark

Bay City Roller Oisin Murphy

Edward Hamilton Wayne Lordan

Green Impact Shane Foley

Royal Rhyme Clifford Lee

Saddadd Ray Dawson

Tiberius Thunder David Egan

Minnie Hauk Ryan Moore

Tattersalls Gold Cup, 3.55 Curragh, Sunday

Paddy Power: 1-2 Minnie Hauk, 9-2 Saddadd, 15-2 Almaqam, 8 Bay City Roller, 33 Green Impact, 50 Royal Rhyme, Tiberius Thunder, 100 Edward Hamilton.

Read more . . .

Charlie Appleby tries to take down Gstaad without William Buick as Billy Loughnane and Jamie Spencer called up for Irish 2,000 Guineas

'I don't think it was a fluke' - Richard Fahey looking forward to 200-1 Group 1 winner's return on Irish 2,000 Guineas card

Rider Molly Gunn banned for six months after testing positive for cocaine

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.