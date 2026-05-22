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Ballydoyle big guns True Love and Precise declared for Irish 1,000 Guineas - find out who takes them on
Minnie Hauk runs in Tattersalls Gold Cup with Almaqam and Bay City Roller among opposition
Top Ballydoyle fillies True Love and Precise will take each other on again in Sunday's Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (4.30) at the Curragh.
True Love will be aiming to complete a Guineas double after winning at Newmarket this month, a race in which stablemate Precise finished seventh as the 9-5 favourite.
Wayne Lordan was aboard True Love for that Classic success with Ryan Moore on Precise, who finished five lengths behind her stablemate.
Aidan O'Brien warned punters before Newmarket that Precise might need the run after she had a hold-up in the spring and the trainer has said she has improved plenty for her first outing.
Precise and True Love, the joint highest-rated juvenile fillies in Europe last year, have proved difficult to split in the betting for the Irish 1,000 Guineas with both trading around the 7-4 this week.
Leading the opposition to the Ballydoyle pair in the final field of 12 is Fred Darling winner Sukanya for Jack Channon, who will be bidding to emulate his father Mick, who won his only Classic in this race with Samitar in 2012.
Sukanya had been touted as a potential contender for Newmarket but Channon set his stall out for the Curragh at an early stage and has stuck to his guns.
The Charlie Appleby-trained Abashiri, who was fifth in the Guineas at Newmarket, and Nell Gwyn runner-up America Queen also feature in the line-up.
Irish 1,000 Guineas confirmed runners and riders
Abashiri William Buick
America Queen Billy Loughnane
Beautify Jockey tbc
Black Caviar Gold Billy Lee
Hope Queen Clifford Lee
Kensington Lane Chris Hayes
Magny Cours Ben Coen
Pivotal Attack Gary Carroll
Precise Jockey tbc
Sinmara Dylan Browne McMonagle
Sukanya Tom Marquand
True Love Jockey tbc
Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas, 4.30 Curragh, Sunday
Paddy Power: 13-8 True Love, 9-4 Precise, 7 Sukanya, 10 Abashiri, America Queen, 16 Black Caviar Gold, 20 Magny Cours, 25 Pivotal Attack, 33 Kensington Lane, 40 Beautify, 66 Hope Queen, Sinmara.
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Minnie Hauk faces seven rivals on return to top level
Last year's Arc runner-up Minnie Hauk returns to the highest level at the Curragh on Sunday against seven rivals in the Tattersalls Gold Cup (3.55).
The four-year-old filly, who completed the Oaks double last year, made a successful comeback over the same course and distance in this month's Group 2 Mooresbridge Stakes.
Britain has assembled a strong challenge to the favourite with Almaqam, Bay City Roller, Royal Rhyme and Saddadd declared for the Group 1 contest.
Ed Walker has opted to give stable star Almaqam, who beat Ombudsman in last year's Brigadier Gerard, his comeback in the race.
Bay City Roller, a Group 1 winner in Germany last year, already has a run under his belt, having just lost out by a neck to Lambourn in the Huxley Stakes at Chester, a race in which Royal Rhyme was fifth.
The progressive Saddadd, who returned with victory in the Gordon Richards at Sandown, is tested at the highest level for the first time.
Tattersalls Gold Cup confirmed runners and riders
Almaqam Kieran Shoemark
Bay City Roller Oisin Murphy
Edward Hamilton Wayne Lordan
Green Impact Shane Foley
Royal Rhyme Clifford Lee
Saddadd Ray Dawson
Tiberius Thunder David Egan
Minnie Hauk Ryan Moore
Tattersalls Gold Cup, 3.55 Curragh, Sunday
Paddy Power: 1-2 Minnie Hauk, 9-2 Saddadd, 15-2 Almaqam, 8 Bay City Roller, 33 Green Impact, 50 Royal Rhyme, Tiberius Thunder, 100 Edward Hamilton.
Read more . . .
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Published on inIrish Guineas festival
Last updated
- 'I don't think it was a fluke' - Richard Fahey looking forward to 200-1 Group 1 winner's return on Irish 2,000 Guineas card
- Charlie Appleby tries to take down Gstaad without William Buick as Billy Loughnane and Jamie Spencer called up for Irish 2,000 Guineas
- Trainer taking on Gstaad as he seeks Classic breakthrough with classy colt who has 'more to come'
- Is Gstaad's big day here at last? Plus two big-name clashes on Sunday and one last set of Classic trials before Epsom
- Karl Burke takes aim at Irish Classic with Greenham winner after breezing through £1 million milestone
- 'I don't think it was a fluke' - Richard Fahey looking forward to 200-1 Group 1 winner's return on Irish 2,000 Guineas card
- Charlie Appleby tries to take down Gstaad without William Buick as Billy Loughnane and Jamie Spencer called up for Irish 2,000 Guineas
- Trainer taking on Gstaad as he seeks Classic breakthrough with classy colt who has 'more to come'
- Is Gstaad's big day here at last? Plus two big-name clashes on Sunday and one last set of Classic trials before Epsom
- Karl Burke takes aim at Irish Classic with Greenham winner after breezing through £1 million milestone