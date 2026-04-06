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19:27 Ballinrobe
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Irish Grand National festival
Home
News
Festivals
From selling classified ads in the Racing Post to becoming an Irish Grand National-winning owner - the rise of 'exceptional' Paul Byrne
Reports
No one targets a race like Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne - which is why Gold Cup quotes for Soldier In Milan miss the point
Betting Insight
'There's no hiding the fact it's been the plan' - audacious plot pays off as Soldier In Milan runs away with Irish Grand National
Reports
2026 Irish Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
Irish Grand National festival
Fairyhouse: Veteran Energumene defies advancing age with brilliant Grade 2 victory: 'He ran like a seven or eight-year-old, it's tremendous'
Reports
2026 Irish Grand National Pinstickers' Guide: key quotes and David Jennings' ratings for all 30 runners
Irish Grand National festival
Mark Walsh's Irish Grand National mount for JP McManus a big market mover for Fairyhouse spectacular
Ireland
2026 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Irish Grand National festival
Irish National analysis: The Jukebox Kid has similarities to Haiti Couleurs - but this horse with multiple weekend form boosts is his big danger
Betting Insight
Trainer who found Faugheen hails 'my biggest day by a mile' as Fleur In The Park upsets big yards in WillowWarm Gold Cup
Reports
Fairyhouse: 'Wow, that was something else' - Willie Mullins blown away by scintillating Grade 2 win for novice hurdler
Reports
'I'm not surprised The Jukebox Kid is fancied' says Ben Pauling as the horse stumping Irish handicapper bids to crash Mullins-Elliott title battle
The Big Story
'A smashing prospect' - key horses on Easter Monday's undercard including one who has beaten Sunday Grade 1 winner Zanoosh
Raceday Intel
Irish Grand National tips: 'He's the class act and can prove it' - why this horse can win
Free tips
3.50 Fairyhouse: 'This has been our plan all season' - which British trainer fancies their Grade 1 chances?
Raceday Intel
'She's definitely the best we’ve ever had' - Grand Annual third and Supreme absentee among key horses on Fairyhouse undercard
Raceday Intel
5.00 Fairyhouse: 'He looks great and the ground will suit' - Sixmilebridge enters the cauldron for Fergal O'Brien
Raceday Intel
This emerging Irish National trend could pinpoint Willie Mullins' 2027 Grand National contender - and a 33-1 shot fits the bill for this year
Betting Insight
I'm expecting more success for Britain in the Irish Grand National - plus why it's far too early to give up on Albert Einstein
Tom Segal
Former pointers look set to play a big part in this year's Irish Grand National - and one rider has the inside line on the race
Derek O'Connor
Patrick Mullins keen on Closutton's team for Irish Grand National weekend - including an 'overpriced' Grade 1 contender
Ireland
'I haven't had the right horse for it, but I think I do now' - Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne to have first Irish National runner
Ireland
Fergal O'Brien out to end Irish dominance of Fairyhouse Grade 1 with Cheltenham absentee
Ireland
Willie Mullins takes aim at £175,000 race on All-Weather finals day - plus powerhouse Flat yards unleash fascinating newcomers
The Lookahead
Home
News
Festivals
From selling classified ads in the Racing Post to becoming an Irish Grand National-winning owner - the rise of 'exceptional' Paul Byrne
Reports
No one targets a race like Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne - which is why Gold Cup quotes for Soldier In Milan miss the point
Betting editor Keith Melrose praises the MO of one of Irish racing's most successful modern double-acts
Betting Insight
'There's no hiding the fact it's been the plan' - audacious plot pays off as Soldier In Milan runs away with Irish Grand National
Reports
2026 Irish Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
Irish Grand National festival
'There's no hiding the fact it's been the plan' - audacious plot pays off as Soldier In Milan runs away with Irish Grand National
Reports
2026 Irish Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
Irish Grand National festival
Fairyhouse: Veteran Energumene defies advancing age with brilliant Grade 2 victory: 'He ran like a seven or eight-year-old, it's tremendous'
Reports
2026 Irish Grand National Pinstickers' Guide: key quotes and David Jennings' ratings for all 30 runners
Irish Grand National festival
Mark Walsh's Irish Grand National mount for JP McManus a big market mover for Fairyhouse spectacular
Ireland
2026 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Irish Grand National festival
Irish National analysis: The Jukebox Kid has similarities to Haiti Couleurs - but this horse with multiple weekend form boosts is his big danger
Betting Insight
Trainer who found Faugheen hails 'my biggest day by a mile' as Fleur In The Park upsets big yards in WillowWarm Gold Cup
Reports
Fairyhouse: 'Wow, that was something else' - Willie Mullins blown away by scintillating Grade 2 win for novice hurdler
Reports
'I'm not surprised The Jukebox Kid is fancied' says Ben Pauling as the horse stumping Irish handicapper bids to crash Mullins-Elliott title battle
The Big Story
'A smashing prospect' - key horses on Easter Monday's undercard including one who has beaten Sunday Grade 1 winner Zanoosh
Raceday Intel
Irish Grand National tips: 'He's the class act and can prove it' - why this horse can win
Free tips
3.50 Fairyhouse: 'This has been our plan all season' - which British trainer fancies their Grade 1 chances?
Raceday Intel
'She's definitely the best we’ve ever had' - Grand Annual third and Supreme absentee among key horses on Fairyhouse undercard
Raceday Intel
5.00 Fairyhouse: 'He looks great and the ground will suit' - Sixmilebridge enters the cauldron for Fergal O'Brien
Raceday Intel
This emerging Irish National trend could pinpoint Willie Mullins' 2027 Grand National contender - and a 33-1 shot fits the bill for this year
Betting Insight
I'm expecting more success for Britain in the Irish Grand National - plus why it's far too early to give up on Albert Einstein
Tom Segal
Former pointers look set to play a big part in this year's Irish Grand National - and one rider has the inside line on the race
Derek O'Connor
Patrick Mullins keen on Closutton's team for Irish Grand National weekend - including an 'overpriced' Grade 1 contender
Ireland
'I haven't had the right horse for it, but I think I do now' - Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne to have first Irish National runner
Ireland
Fergal O'Brien out to end Irish dominance of Fairyhouse Grade 1 with Cheltenham absentee
Ireland
Willie Mullins takes aim at £175,000 race on All-Weather finals day - plus powerhouse Flat yards unleash fascinating newcomers
The Lookahead
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