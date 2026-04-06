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Irish Grand National festival

From selling classified ads in the Racing Post to becoming an Irish Grand National-winning owner - the rise of 'exceptional' Paul Byrne

From selling classified ads in the Racing Post to becoming an Irish Grand National-winning owner - the rise of 'exceptional' Paul Byrne

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Reports
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No one targets a race like Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne - which is why Gold Cup quotes for Soldier In Milan miss the point
No one targets a race like Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne - which is why Gold Cup quotes for Soldier In Milan miss the point
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Betting Insight
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'There's no hiding the fact it's been the plan' - audacious plot pays off as Soldier In Milan runs away with Irish Grand National
'There's no hiding the fact it's been the plan' - audacious plot pays off as Soldier In Milan runs away with Irish Grand National
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Reports
2026 Irish Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
2026 Irish Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
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Irish Grand National festival
Fairyhouse: Veteran Energumene defies advancing age with brilliant Grade 2 victory: 'He ran like a seven or eight-year-old, it's tremendous'
Fairyhouse: Veteran Energumene defies advancing age with brilliant Grade 2 victory: 'He ran like a seven or eight-year-old, it's tremendous'
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Reports
2026 Irish Grand National Pinstickers' Guide: key quotes and David Jennings' ratings for all 30 runners
2026 Irish Grand National Pinstickers' Guide: key quotes and David Jennings' ratings for all 30 runners
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Irish Grand National festival
Mark Walsh's Irish Grand National mount for JP McManus a big market mover for Fairyhouse spectacular
Mark Walsh's Irish Grand National mount for JP McManus a big market mover for Fairyhouse spectacular
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Ireland
2026 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse: the runners, the odds, the verdict
2026 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse: the runners, the odds, the verdict
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Irish Grand National festival
Irish National analysis: The Jukebox Kid has similarities to Haiti Couleurs - but this horse with multiple weekend form boosts is his big danger
Irish National analysis: The Jukebox Kid has similarities to Haiti Couleurs - but this horse with multiple weekend form boosts is his big danger
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Betting Insight
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Trainer who found Faugheen hails 'my biggest day by a mile' as Fleur In The Park upsets big yards in WillowWarm Gold Cup
Trainer who found Faugheen hails 'my biggest day by a mile' as Fleur In The Park upsets big yards in WillowWarm Gold Cup
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Reports
Fairyhouse: 'Wow, that was something else' - Willie Mullins blown away by scintillating Grade 2 win for novice hurdler
Fairyhouse: 'Wow, that was something else' - Willie Mullins blown away by scintillating Grade 2 win for novice hurdler
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Reports
'I'm not surprised The Jukebox Kid is fancied' says Ben Pauling as the horse stumping Irish handicapper bids to crash Mullins-Elliott title battle
'I'm not surprised The Jukebox Kid is fancied' says Ben Pauling as the horse stumping Irish handicapper bids to crash Mullins-Elliott title battle
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The Big Story
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'A smashing prospect' - key horses on Easter Monday's undercard including one who has beaten Sunday Grade 1 winner Zanoosh
'A smashing prospect' - key horses on Easter Monday's undercard including one who has beaten Sunday Grade 1 winner Zanoosh
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Raceday Intel
Irish Grand National tips: 'He's the class act and can prove it' - why this horse can win
Irish Grand National tips: 'He's the class act and can prove it' - why this horse can win
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Free tips
3.50 Fairyhouse: 'This has been our plan all season' - which British trainer fancies their Grade 1 chances?
3.50 Fairyhouse: 'This has been our plan all season' - which British trainer fancies their Grade 1 chances?
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Raceday Intel
'She's definitely the best we’ve ever had' - Grand Annual third and Supreme absentee among key horses on Fairyhouse undercard
'She's definitely the best we’ve ever had' - Grand Annual third and Supreme absentee among key horses on Fairyhouse undercard
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Raceday Intel
5.00 Fairyhouse: 'He looks great and the ground will suit' - Sixmilebridge enters the cauldron for Fergal O'Brien
5.00 Fairyhouse: 'He looks great and the ground will suit' - Sixmilebridge enters the cauldron for Fergal O'Brien
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Raceday Intel
This emerging Irish National trend could pinpoint Willie Mullins' 2027 Grand National contender - and a 33-1 shot fits the bill for this year
This emerging Irish National trend could pinpoint Willie Mullins' 2027 Grand National contender - and a 33-1 shot fits the bill for this year
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Betting Insight
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I'm expecting more success for Britain in the Irish Grand National - plus why it's far too early to give up on Albert Einstein
I'm expecting more success for Britain in the Irish Grand National - plus why it's far too early to give up on Albert Einstein
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Tom Segal
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Former pointers look set to play a big part in this year's Irish Grand National - and one rider has the inside line on the race
Former pointers look set to play a big part in this year's Irish Grand National - and one rider has the inside line on the race
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Derek O'Connor
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Patrick Mullins keen on Closutton's team for Irish Grand National weekend - including an 'overpriced' Grade 1 contender
Patrick Mullins keen on Closutton's team for Irish Grand National weekend - including an 'overpriced' Grade 1 contender
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Ireland
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'I haven't had the right horse for it, but I think I do now' - Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne to have first Irish National runner
'I haven't had the right horse for it, but I think I do now' - Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne to have first Irish National runner
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Ireland
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Fergal O'Brien out to end Irish dominance of Fairyhouse Grade 1 with Cheltenham absentee
Fergal O'Brien out to end Irish dominance of Fairyhouse Grade 1 with Cheltenham absentee
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Ireland
Willie Mullins takes aim at £175,000 race on All-Weather finals day - plus powerhouse Flat yards unleash fascinating newcomers
Willie Mullins takes aim at £175,000 race on All-Weather finals day - plus powerhouse Flat yards unleash fascinating newcomers
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The Lookahead
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From selling classified ads in the Racing Post to becoming an Irish Grand National-winning owner - the rise of 'exceptional' Paul Byrne

From selling classified ads in the Racing Post to becoming an Irish Grand National-winning owner - the rise of 'exceptional' Paul Byrne

icon
Reports
padlock
No one targets a race like Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne - which is why Gold Cup quotes for Soldier In Milan miss the point
No one targets a race like Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne - which is why Gold Cup quotes for Soldier In Milan miss the point
Betting editor Keith Melrose praises the MO of one of Irish racing's most successful modern double-acts
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Betting Insight
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'There's no hiding the fact it's been the plan' - audacious plot pays off as Soldier In Milan runs away with Irish Grand National
icon
Reports
2026 Irish Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
icon
Irish Grand National festival
'There's no hiding the fact it's been the plan' - audacious plot pays off as Soldier In Milan runs away with Irish Grand National
icon
Reports
2026 Irish Grand National result: where your horse finished and who won
icon
Irish Grand National festival
Fairyhouse: Veteran Energumene defies advancing age with brilliant Grade 2 victory: 'He ran like a seven or eight-year-old, it's tremendous'
Fairyhouse: Veteran Energumene defies advancing age with brilliant Grade 2 victory: 'He ran like a seven or eight-year-old, it's tremendous'
icon
Reports
2026 Irish Grand National Pinstickers' Guide: key quotes and David Jennings' ratings for all 30 runners
2026 Irish Grand National Pinstickers' Guide: key quotes and David Jennings' ratings for all 30 runners
icon
Irish Grand National festival
Mark Walsh's Irish Grand National mount for JP McManus a big market mover for Fairyhouse spectacular
Mark Walsh's Irish Grand National mount for JP McManus a big market mover for Fairyhouse spectacular
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Ireland
2026 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse: the runners, the odds, the verdict
2026 Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse: the runners, the odds, the verdict
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Irish Grand National festival
Irish National analysis: The Jukebox Kid has similarities to Haiti Couleurs - but this horse with multiple weekend form boosts is his big danger
Irish National analysis: The Jukebox Kid has similarities to Haiti Couleurs - but this horse with multiple weekend form boosts is his big danger
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Betting Insight
padlock
Trainer who found Faugheen hails 'my biggest day by a mile' as Fleur In The Park upsets big yards in WillowWarm Gold Cup
Trainer who found Faugheen hails 'my biggest day by a mile' as Fleur In The Park upsets big yards in WillowWarm Gold Cup
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Reports
Fairyhouse: 'Wow, that was something else' - Willie Mullins blown away by scintillating Grade 2 win for novice hurdler
Fairyhouse: 'Wow, that was something else' - Willie Mullins blown away by scintillating Grade 2 win for novice hurdler
icon
Reports
'I'm not surprised The Jukebox Kid is fancied' says Ben Pauling as the horse stumping Irish handicapper bids to crash Mullins-Elliott title battle
'I'm not surprised The Jukebox Kid is fancied' says Ben Pauling as the horse stumping Irish handicapper bids to crash Mullins-Elliott title battle
icon
The Big Story
padlock
'A smashing prospect' - key horses on Easter Monday's undercard including one who has beaten Sunday Grade 1 winner Zanoosh
'A smashing prospect' - key horses on Easter Monday's undercard including one who has beaten Sunday Grade 1 winner Zanoosh
icon
Raceday Intel
Irish Grand National tips: 'He's the class act and can prove it' - why this horse can win
Irish Grand National tips: 'He's the class act and can prove it' - why this horse can win
icon
Free tips
3.50 Fairyhouse: 'This has been our plan all season' - which British trainer fancies their Grade 1 chances?
3.50 Fairyhouse: 'This has been our plan all season' - which British trainer fancies their Grade 1 chances?
icon
Raceday Intel
'She's definitely the best we’ve ever had' - Grand Annual third and Supreme absentee among key horses on Fairyhouse undercard
'She's definitely the best we’ve ever had' - Grand Annual third and Supreme absentee among key horses on Fairyhouse undercard
icon
Raceday Intel
5.00 Fairyhouse: 'He looks great and the ground will suit' - Sixmilebridge enters the cauldron for Fergal O'Brien
5.00 Fairyhouse: 'He looks great and the ground will suit' - Sixmilebridge enters the cauldron for Fergal O'Brien
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Raceday Intel
This emerging Irish National trend could pinpoint Willie Mullins' 2027 Grand National contender - and a 33-1 shot fits the bill for this year
This emerging Irish National trend could pinpoint Willie Mullins' 2027 Grand National contender - and a 33-1 shot fits the bill for this year
icon
Betting Insight
padlock
I'm expecting more success for Britain in the Irish Grand National - plus why it's far too early to give up on Albert Einstein
I'm expecting more success for Britain in the Irish Grand National - plus why it's far too early to give up on Albert Einstein
icon
Tom Segal
padlock
Former pointers look set to play a big part in this year's Irish Grand National - and one rider has the inside line on the race
Former pointers look set to play a big part in this year's Irish Grand National - and one rider has the inside line on the race
icon
Derek O'Connor
padlock
Patrick Mullins keen on Closutton's team for Irish Grand National weekend - including an 'overpriced' Grade 1 contender
Patrick Mullins keen on Closutton's team for Irish Grand National weekend - including an 'overpriced' Grade 1 contender
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Ireland
padlock
'I haven't had the right horse for it, but I think I do now' - Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne to have first Irish National runner
'I haven't had the right horse for it, but I think I do now' - Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne to have first Irish National runner
icon
Ireland
padlock
Fergal O'Brien out to end Irish dominance of Fairyhouse Grade 1 with Cheltenham absentee
Fergal O'Brien out to end Irish dominance of Fairyhouse Grade 1 with Cheltenham absentee
icon
Ireland
Willie Mullins takes aim at £175,000 race on All-Weather finals day - plus powerhouse Flat yards unleash fascinating newcomers
Willie Mullins takes aim at £175,000 race on All-Weather finals day - plus powerhouse Flat yards unleash fascinating newcomers
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The Lookahead
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