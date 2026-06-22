Owen Burrows excited to take on O'Brien big guns in first Irish Derby bid with unbeaten star - and buoyed by Royal Ascot performances

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Owen Burrows is relishing his first shot at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby as Raaheeb prepares to put his unbeaten record on the line against what is likely to be a formidable Aidan O'Brien-dominated field in Sunday's Classic at the Curragh.

Raaheeb is Britain's shortest-priced runner at 5-1 for the Group 1, behind only the O'Brien-trained duo of Benvenuto Cellini and Derby hero Christmas Day in the market.

The Shadwell Estates-owned colt was on course to feature at Epsom after a convincing success under Rossa Ryan in Sandown's Classic Trial in April, but he had a minor setback and was forced to miss the race.

He has been back in work for several weeks now and Lambourn-based Burrows is excited at the prospect of a Classic assault this weekend.

Burrows said: "He's still on track for Ireland. I wanted to touch base with the track to see what the ground was like. There was meant to be plenty of rain last week, so hopefully they've had a nice drop and there's a bit more coming.

Raaheeb: set to take on Aidan O'Brien's big guns Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He's done a few nice bits of work, which coincided with a drop of rain, and we've managed to get him on the grass, which was pleasing. Rossa has been in and sat on him and he was happy. He'll be riding him."

Benvenuto Cellini, controversially declared a Derby non-runner after getting his foot caught in the stalls, is the 5-4 favourite for Sunday's contest despite passing the post only tenth at Epsom. Christmas Day is next best at 7-2, while Derby third James J Braddock and Prix du Jockey Club fourth A Boy Named Susie are also entered.

Despite the possibility of coming up against more experienced rivals, Burrows believes Raaheeb is ready for the challenge.

He said: "It's very exciting. He'll be my first Irish Derby runner. We half-hoped he could be a Derby horse and, all being well, it's great he'll get to run in one of them."

One challenge facing Burrows and his team is the journey to Ireland, with red weather warnings in place for parts of the country due to extremely high temperatures.

Burrows added: "Everything has been booked for a while, so he's going to have to travel a bit through the heat no matter what we do. There's not a lot we can do about that, unfortunately."

Touleen (blue): suffered interference in the Coronation Stakes won by Precise Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Burrows is set to have a discussion with Shadwell about the next step for Touleen , who ran a career best when second to Precise in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He said: "She was ridden this morning and had a light canter, but she trotted up great on Saturday morning. She ran a huge race and has taken a huge step forward from Newmarket as we'd hoped."

Touleen could be described as unlucky to have finished second, having appeared to be denied a clear run by True Love, and Burrows is hopeful her day will come.

He said: "It was frustrating she didn't get the run, but that's the way it goes sometimes.

"She's in the Falmouth [at Newmarket on July 10], so we'll see how she is over the next ten days, and we'll have a word with Shadwell. She hasn't enjoyed the Rowley Mile, so that might be in the back of my mind. The July course is a different track, so we'll see."

Burrows was delighted with Heyzoom's fourth place in the King George V Stakes.

He said: "It was his first time out of novice company and he ran a big race. He'll appreciate a bit more juice in the ground. It was always going to be a big ask. We felt that, where we were with the weights, we had to take a chance and he didn't disappoint. He ran a blinder."

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