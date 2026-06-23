James J Braddock ready to rumble for Irish Derby as Joseph O'Brien bids to round off an extraordinary June

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James J Braddock could round off an extraordinary month for Joseph O'Brien when the Epsom third lines up in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby on Sunday.

The Owning Hill yard enjoyed a stellar royal meeting, with O'Brien running his father Aidan close in the overall trainer standings with five winners and three seconds, and he still has two potentially huge bullets to fire at the Curragh.

That splendid form followed on from this month's Derby festival when O'Brien saddled Thundering On to a decisive success in the Oaks before James J Braddock finished third in the Derby. The latter will attempt to go two places better in the Irish equivalent, while Thundering On could drop back to a mile and a quarter for Saturday's Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes.

O'Brien will be bidding to land the Irish Derby for the second time after Latrobe's victory in 2018, and he believes James J Braddock, who landed his maiden at the track last year, will be more at home at the Curragh.

James J Braddock (left): finished third in the Derby Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

"We've been very happy with James J Braddock's prep since Epsom and we think he'll probably be better suited to the Curragh," he said. "The Curragh is a very different test and we feel it won't inconvenience him. It looks like it's going to be nicer ground, and he's proven on better ground."

James J Braddock got worked up in the preliminaries before being beaten five lengths by Christmas Day at Epsom, but O'Brien believes that to be an element of his hardy disposition and is not a cause for concern for connections going forward.

"He got fired up before Epsom, but I've seen plenty of horses do that before in all different places," said O'Brien. "It wasn't the first time he's got revved up, so it wasn't a complete red flag for us.

"It affects some and doesn't affect others. I remember State Of Rest used to get similarly fired up, and the one time he didn't was probably the worst run of his career."

Benvenuto Cellini, who was declared a non-runner at Epsom after suffering difficulty in the stalls, heads the market at 6-4 for Aidan O'Brien following confirmations on Tuesday, with Derby winner Christmas Day a 3-1 chance alongside the Owen Burrows-trained Raaheeb.

Thundering On: winner of the Oaks at Epsom Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Thundering On is a less definite runner in the Pretty Polly, with a decision on whether she will take her place en route to the Irish Oaks set to be made later in the week.

"There is a good chance she might turn up in the Pretty Polly, but we'll see how she is during the week," added O'Brien. We're very happy with how she's been since Epsom. She has a high rating and she's short in the market for all the big races in the world, so it's exciting to have a filly like her.

"The Irish Oaks is the race we're very keen on and we want to have her at fever pitch for that, but I quite like the look of the Pretty Polly in terms of timing, while ten furlongs is a lovely trip for her. If we do take on the colts, it will be in the autumn. She doesn't have to do that, but her owners are sporting people and everything will be discussed."

The Frankel filly could attempt to emulate her dam Thundering Nights, who landed the Pretty Polly for O'Brien in 2021. She died as a seven-year-old, with Thundering On her only offspring for owner Shapoor Mistry.

"They bought the dam for very reasonable money and she was in foal to Night Of Thunder," said O'Brien. "It wasn't actually their intention to race her, but she went to the foal and yearling sales and didn't meet her reserve. They then decided to put her in training here, and she went to Frankel and had Thundering On.

"Sadly she died having her next foal. However good or bad she was, they were just delighted to have a filly out of her, and she's turned out to be a bit of star."

It'll be a busy weekend for O'Brien's Carriganog Racing operation, with Beibhinn and Green Empress set to take their place in Saturday's Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes, and Alcantor and Cowardofthecounty likely runners in Sunday's Listed Celebration Stakes.

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (4.35 Curragh, Sunday)

Paddy Power: 6-4 Benvenuto Cellini, 3 Christmas Day, Raaheeb, 5 James J Braddock, 12 A Boy Named Susie, Pierre Bonnard, 16 Causeway, 25 Bay Of Brilliance, 33 Bunyola Bay, 40 Action, 66 Shaihaan.

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