'He's got to go and prove he's up to this level' - is Baaeed's brother Raaheeb the one to stop Ballydoyle's Irish Derby dominance?

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Unbeaten, unexposed and unbelievably well-bred - Raaheeb has definitely got a lot going for him.

It takes something special to beat Ballydoyle in their own back yard, and with a quartet of Coolmore representatives bidding to give Aidan O'Brien a record-extending 18th Irish Derby success, maybe, just maybe, Raaheeb has what it takes to secure a first British success in the race since Westover in 2022. Hurricane Lane won it the year before and prior to that it was Jack Hobbs in 2015. Since the turn of the century, the prize has gone for export only four times. It is quite an arduous task.

Raaheeb arrived at Ascot last autumn with a big reputation, being a brother of Baaeed and Hukum. He lived up to the hype in that 7f maiden, but it was when upped to 1m2f in the bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown that he really got us giddy.

In posting an RPR of 113, Raaheeb stamped himself as a genuine Derby contender , but those exertions took a bit of time to get over so he skipped Epsom and waited for the Curragh. That could turn out to be a masterstroke.

Owen Burrows: could land his first Irish winner in the Curragh Classic Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Owen Burrows has never had a winner in Ireland but that comes with a caveat. He has only had three runners. It is a very small sample size and this is his best chance yet.

Burrows said of Raaheeb: "He flew on Saturday from Bournemouth. Originally we were on the ferry for Friday but with the temperatures, we discussed it with the team and [owner] Sheikha Hissa kindly said we'll fly him out. He should have been there for evening stables.

"I'm hoping they'll get a drop of rain, which is forecast. I've been in touch with the clerk of the course and he felt it would end up being on the quick side Friday night, which it was. I'd like to see a little drop."

Reflecting on his career to date, the trainer said: "I was a little surprised at Sandown because he wouldn't blow you away at home. He does his work fine but he's not the most exuberant so to change his legs and go again inside that last furlong [was great], while I've got no qualms about the extra distance. I think that will suit him well. It's exciting to see what he can do next."

Craig Witheford (right): will be on hand to load Raaheeb into the stalls Credit: Edward Whitaker

It seems no stone has been left unturned in his preparation with Burrows saying: "We've done some stalls work with him and Craig Witheford will be putting him in. Sandown was probably just a bit of race freshness coming out, and he was good to saddle and good in the parade ring.

"He just got a little excited behind the gates but I'm not too concerned. It's not the razzamatazz of Epsom when everything is on top of you. It's another learning curve for him and he's got to come through that. He's quite a laid-back horse and so that was slightly out of character at Sandown, and I'd be surprised if that's what's worrying me five minutes before the off. He's got to go and prove he's up to this level."

James J Braddock will be 'better suited to the Curragh'

There were plenty of pundits who argued that James J Braddock's Derby third can be upgraded, given what happened before and during the race.

He got very worked up beforehand and came from much further back than Christmas Day so there is every reason to think he could reverse form with the winner.

Joseph O'Brien: thinks James J Braddock will enjoy the ground Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Joseph O'Brien said of the imposing colt: "We've been very happy with James J Braddock's prep since Epsom and we think he'll probably be better suited to the Curragh. The Curragh is a very different test and we feel it won't inconvenience him. It looks like it's going to be nicer ground, and he's proven on better ground.

"He got fired up before Epsom, but I've seen plenty of horses do that before in all different places. It wasn't the first time he's got revved up, so it wasn't a complete red flag for us. It affects some and doesn't affect others."

Raaheeb has what it takes to roar home

It's the six O'Briens versus the two British runners. The Ballydoyle quartet are joined by Joseph's James J Braddock and Donnacha's Shaihann , with Raaheeb leading the British charge and joined by 102-rated Bunyola Bay, who looks to have it all to do on paper.

Ryan Moore has, as expected, stayed loyal to Benvenuto Cellini after Aidan O'Brien told us he remained a huge fan of the son of Frankel during the week. He has different ground and a very different track to contend with here and it is probably best to forgive his Epsom flop, but he is priced as though he never showed up in the Derby at all. Odds of 6-4 look too short.

You could easily argue Christmas Day is the overpriced one at 5-1 but this quicker surface won't play to his strengths and he could be tapped for toe when the tempo increases on the home turn.

Christmas Day (right): is set to face faster conditions than at Epsom Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Raaheeb's Sandown success was very stylish. He has a long way to go to live up to the hype of being Baaeed's brother, but he has made a decent start and the further he went the better he looked in the bet365 Classic Trial.

He looks tactically adaptable and will need to be with four Ballydoyle representatives in there, but could give Owen Burrows a famous first success on Irish soil.

What they say

Richard Hannon, trainer of Bunyola Bay

He's got a free go, and why not take a chance? He won very well last time and off the back of an excellent run like that is probably the time to take your chance. The trip is an unknown but he doesn't pull or anything like that, he'll give himself every chance of getting that trip, and he's by Ghaiyyath, who stayed that far. Hopefully it won't be a problem for him, and I think he's big price.

Read more . . .

'He was beaten a mile but Ryan still wanted to ride him' - how Aidan O'Brien plans to have Benvenuto Cellini banish Epsom stalls drama memory

2026 Irish Derby tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict

'If there's a star in the race it's not Benvenuto Cellini' - Johnny and DJ's Sunday bankers and Irish Derby tips

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