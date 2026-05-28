'These are the best entries we've ever had' - could Constitution Hill become a Classic winner at the Irish Champions Festival?

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Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill could attempt to become a Classic winner at the age of nine if he takes up his entry in the Irish St Leger at the Curragh in September.

Nicky Henderson's former hurdling superstar features among an exceptional list of early entries for the Irish Champions Festival, which takes place at Leopardstown on September 12 and at the Curragh a day later.

They include Breeders' Cup Classic winner Forever Young as well as Calandagan, Daryz, Ombudsman, Minnie Hauk and Precise, who are just some of the other stars littered throughout the 48 entries for the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes.

Shin Emperor represented Japanese trainer Yoshito Yahagi in the 1m2f Group 1 in 2024 and 2025 and is entered again alongside his stablemate Forever Young, who secured a historic victory on the dirt at Del Mar in November and has since won the Saudi Cup. Sugar Kun for trainer Hisashi Shimizu is another potential Japanese contender.

Forever Young: has been entered in the Irish Champion Stakes Credit: John Grossick Racing

Constitution Hill is two from two since his attention was switched to the Flat. He has been on a summer break following straightforward wins at Southwell and Kempton and could face a host of Classic winners in the 1m6f Group 1, including last year's winner Al Riffa, Jan Brueghel, Lambourn, and Minnie Hauk, who also feature in the 63 entries for the Irish St Leger.

Peter Roe, head of racing for HRI-owned tracks, believes there is a strong possibility we will see Forever Young strut his stuff in Dublin.

"I do think there's a strong probability Forever Young will come over," he said. "We've had discussions with connections and we'd love to see him. It would be his first run on grass in a Group 1 and it would be some double for him to try to win the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes and the Arc."

One of the most memorable editions of the race came a decade ago when Almanzor beat the likes of Found, Minding, New Bay, Highland Reel and Harzand, and Roe thinks we could be looking at that standard of contest again come the autumn.

He said: "It would be fantastic to see Calandagan too, being the highest-rated horse in the world last year, as well as Daryz, Minnie Hauk and Ombudsman.

"It's a long time until raceday and any amount of things can happen, but the fact they are there at this stage shows an intention to support the race, which is very positive."

Read more . . .

'I'm over the moon to see him' - Constitution Hill pulls in a crowd of fans at Sandown meet and greet

‘He’s going to be a nice horse’ - Amo Racing’s Square Necker gives a boost to Constitution Hill's form

‘It’s terrifying’ - Nicky Henderson opens up on sales ring pressure and the search for the next Constitution Hill

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