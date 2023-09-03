'He's won six - we're hoping he makes it seven' - Onesto team call on Frankie Dettori for Irish Champion mission

Frankie Dettori has been handed a major chance to add a seventh Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes to his glittering resume after Fabrice Chappet revealed he will take the ride on last season's runner-up Onesto at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Dettori was twice booked to ride Onesto at Longchamp in the spring, but unsuitable ground and then an 11th hour setback ruled the son of Frankel out of the Prix Ganay and Prix d'Ispahan respectively.

Onesto made his belated seasonal reappearance last month when running a fine fourth behind Dettori and Inspiral in the Prix Jacques le Marois, over what many observers would consider an inadequate trip of a mile.