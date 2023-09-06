Racing Post logo
Dermot Weld 'satisfied' with star filly Tahiyra before Leopardstown showdown with stablemate Homeless Songs

Dermot Weld and David Gleenon with Tahiyra after winning the 7f fillies maiden. Galway Festival.Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post26.07.2022
Dermot Weld: said he has been satisfied with Tahiyra in the lead up to the Irish Champions FestivalCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Dermot Weld admitted Tahiyra never blows him away in her work at home, but the trainer is satisfied with her preparation for Saturday's Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes at Leopardstown, where her biggest danger could come from within her own stable.

Homeless Songs, the runaway winner of last year's Irish 1,000 Guineas, has only been seen once this season but is set to take on the mighty Tahiyra on the opening day of the Irish Champions Festival.

That sole appearance was in the Listed Heritage Stakes at Leopardstown in early April, when she was just touched off by Buckaroo, but Weld said Homeless Songs is now ready to begin her autumn campaign.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 6 September 2023Last updated 18:00, 6 September 2023
