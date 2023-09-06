Dermot Weld 'satisfied' with star filly Tahiyra before Leopardstown showdown with stablemate Homeless Songs

Dermot Weld admitted Tahiyra never blows him away in her work at home, but the trainer is satisfied with her preparation for Saturday's Coolmore America 'Justify' Matron Stakes at Leopardstown, where her biggest danger could come from within her own stable.

Homeless Songs , the runaway winner of last year's Irish 1,000 Guineas, has only been seen once this season but is set to take on the mighty Tahiyra on the opening day of the Irish Champions Festival.

That sole appearance was in the Listed Heritage Stakes at Leopardstown in early April, when she was just touched off by Buckaroo, but Weld said Homeless Songs is now ready to begin her autumn campaign.