Why him? Will he settle? Will he stay? Aidan O'Brien answers the burning questions on 2,000 Guineas gamble Gstaad

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

We have been dancing in the dark all spring, waiting for that spark to start the fire at Ballydoyle.

Originally, Albert Einstein appeared to be the chosen one for the first Classic of the campaign – the Betfred 2,000 Guineas . The unbeaten juvenile was a “total freak”, according to his trainer, and doing things none of the others could dream about doing. The Gladness run burst that bubble and, while there was more zest shown in the Greenham last time, he’s going back to his roots now. Sprinting is Albert Einstein's game and you’ll see him in the Commonwealth Cup.

That handed the baton over to Puerto Rico. A fortnight ago he had the yellow jersey as O’Brien called him a “pacy horse who could go to the Guineas”. Not surprising, really, considering the way he finished last season with a bang by landing the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc weekend and then the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.