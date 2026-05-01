- More
Why him? Will he settle? Will he stay? Aidan O'Brien answers the burning questions on 2,000 Guineas gamble Gstaad
We have been dancing in the dark all spring, waiting for that spark to start the fire at Ballydoyle.
Originally, Albert Einstein appeared to be the chosen one for the first Classic of the campaign – the Betfred 2,000 Guineas. The unbeaten juvenile was a “total freak”, according to his trainer, and doing things none of the others could dream about doing. The Gladness run burst that bubble and, while there was more zest shown in the Greenham last time, he’s going back to his roots now. Sprinting is Albert Einstein's game and you’ll see him in the Commonwealth Cup.
That handed the baton over to Puerto Rico. A fortnight ago he had the yellow jersey as O’Brien called him a “pacy horse who could go to the Guineas”. Not surprising, really, considering the way he finished last season with a bang by landing the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc weekend and then the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inGuineas festival
Last updated
- Harry Wilson bagged a 15-2 winner on Friday - find out his advice and tips for 12 key races on 2,000 Guineas day
- Newmarket: Group 1 supplementary entry under consideration after Santorini Star shines as part of William Haggas treble
- 2.55 Newmarket: Asfoora returns in the Palace House - but is she a vulnerable favourite carrying a Group 1 penalty?
- 2,000 Guineas pinstickers' guide: runners, tips key quotes and Graeme Rodway's ratings for every contender
- Charlie Appleby has become Mr 2,000 Guineas this decade - but has William Buick chosen right this time?
- Harry Wilson bagged a 15-2 winner on Friday - find out his advice and tips for 12 key races on 2,000 Guineas day
- Newmarket: Group 1 supplementary entry under consideration after Santorini Star shines as part of William Haggas treble
- 2.55 Newmarket: Asfoora returns in the Palace House - but is she a vulnerable favourite carrying a Group 1 penalty?
- 2,000 Guineas pinstickers' guide: runners, tips key quotes and Graeme Rodway's ratings for every contender
- Charlie Appleby has become Mr 2,000 Guineas this decade - but has William Buick chosen right this time?