Who will win the 2026 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas based on previous trends?

The first two Classics of the season, the 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas, take place at Newmarket this weekend. We've taken a look at previous runnings and picked out the key factors to help you find the winners.

All eyes on juvenile form

When seven of the last 11 winners were making their seasonal debuts and nine of the last 15 had been off for six months, it follows that the high-profile two-year-old races carry greater significance than the traditional early-season trials.

Since Golan in 2001, only Makfi, Night Of Thunder and all-rounds trends buster Notable Speech had not competed in a Group race of some description at two. Go further back and 23 of the last 34 winners had won a juvenile Group race, 16 of them at the loftiest level.

Gstaad: still commands respect despite defeat in the Dewhurst Credit: Tom Dulat (Getty Images)

The Dewhurst has long been the definitive juvenile guide, with the Newmarket feature producing eight winners since 1992 and since 1970 ten have achieved this double.

However, the ill-fated Gewan is absent and it’s a concern for last season’s placed horses Gstaad and Distant Storm that only Haafhd and Poetic Flare have won the Guineas after defeat in the Dewhurst since King’s Best did likewise in 2000.

Gstaad still commands respect as the apparent first string for Aidan O’Brien when nobody has saddled more winners of this Classic. O’Brien does not do prep races with his serious Guineas contenders, with all his ten winners making their seasonal debuts. That said, O’Brien has not unearthed the winner since 2019.

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Bow hard to knock

Bow Echo is the likely favourite on Saturday, for all that George Boughey’s unbeaten colt has yet to compete at Group 1 level.

Bow Echo: is by 2,000 Guineas winner Night Of Thunder Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

However, he is by a 2,000 Guineas winner in Night Of Thunder and the Royal Lodge that he won last September delivers Guineas winners. It was staged at Ascot when won by Mister Baileys and Frankel, but since transferred to Newmarket in 2011, Kameko (2019) and Coroebus (2021) have won the Guineas after defeats in this Group 2.

Bow Echo winning a Group race last season was crucial when eight of the last ten winners had done likewise.

Trials tough to trust

The domestic trials will stand up and be counted now and again, but their significance has been on the wane for a while.

Since Mystiko followed up his success in the now-defunct Free Handicap in 1991, only one winner apiece of the Craven and the Greenham have triumphed, namely Haafhd and Frankel.

Oxagon (Oisin Murphy) wins the Craven at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

This hardly bodes well for Alparslan and Oxagon.

The latter was an impressive winner of the Craven – the race that delivered nine winners between 1975 and 2004 – but modern-day winners tend to be placed at best, with Field Of Gold last year becoming the eighth of its last 17 winners to make the frame in the Guineas.

2,000 Guineas verdict: who fits the key trends?

With defeats in the Dewhurst casting shadows over the credentials of Gstaad and Distant Storm, Bow Echo looks the most appealing option. Lacking Group 1 honours is not the end of the world, especially when such an impressive winner of a Group 2 – as he was. He worked exceptionally well in a recent workout on the Rowley Mile and stable confidence appears to be growing by the day.

Bow Echo 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Precise looks perfect

The credentials of likely favourite Precise are highly persuasive.

After coming up short on her debut last season, she rattled off a four-timer that culminated with a runaway success in the Fillies’ Mile over course and distance in October.

One of this race’s strongest trends is that 15 of the last 20 winners had already run at Newmarket, with no fewer than nine successful.

The Fillies’ Mile has become a key race since it was transferred to Newmarket from Ascot. Four of the last seven Guineas winners - Cachet, Mother Earth, Love and Hermosa - couldn’t even win that Group 1 but did go close. Desert Flower did the double 12 months ago.

This juvenile feature is now a stepping stone to stardom and Precise would become its seventh winner in ten years to enjoy further success at the highest level. Of the exceptions, Commissioning never ran again and Ylang Ylang was beaten only a length in the 1,000 Guineas two years ago.

A lack of a run this season can be a concern, though not with representatives from Ballydoyle. Desert Flower was making her seasonal reappearance last year, and the other four to have done likewise since 2016 were trained by Aidan O’Brien.

Not that Precise is the only filly with Group 1 honours on the Rowley Mile.

Park pointers

True Love does have the benefit of a race having won the Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial over 7f at Leopardstown, a race in which Aidan O’Brien’s Winter suffered a defeat prior to winning at Newmarket.

That victory went some way to allaying fears about True Love staying the Guineas trip, but from a trends perspective her victory in last season’s Cheveley Park over 6f is every bit as significant.

That Group 1 is another excellent juvenile guide from Newmarket. This century Natagora and Special Duty have emulated Sayyedati in 1993 by winning both races, while Porta Fortuna was only a neck away from joining those elite names two years ago. Furthermore, Harayir, Cape Verdi, Russian Rhythm and Mawj were beaten in that race.

It is common for winners to have quality form over sprint distances, with Billesdon Brook kicking off at 5f, Sky Lantern at 6f and Special Duty was winning for a first time beyond that far.

However, while Venetian Sun is cut from a similar cloth to those past winners, bear in mind that 11 of the last 13 winners had won over at least 7f and Cachet, one of the exceptions, had no stamina questions to answer.

Experience an asset

The Prettiest Star and Abashiri are unknown quantities with only three starts between them, but two races are considered inadequate these days. Since 1988, only Musical Bliss, Las Meninas, Kazzia, Ghanaati and Elmalka have prevailed third time out. Winners tend to be far more streetwise these days.

1,000 Guineas verdict: who fits the key trends?

Unlike in the 2,000 Guineas, a prep race is very much welcomed unless your fancy happens to be trained by Aidan O’Brien.

His apparent first string Precise signed off last season with victory in the Fillies’ Mile that has become a highly influential pointer since switching from Ascot to Newmarket.

O’Brien has other strings to his bow and True Love could be troublesome should she stay the mile, which seems likely on both her running style and pedigree.

Precise 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

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