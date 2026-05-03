Thanks for tuning in

True Love: a convincing 1,000 Guineas winner at Newmarket Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

By Harry Wilson, tipster

True Love dispelled any doubts about her stamina with an impressive victory in the 1,000 Guineas.The No Nay Never filly could be noted some way out as travelling better than most and she found plenty when asked to score convincingly, despite a tendency to edge right inside the final furlong.

This effort can likely be marked up further, given she raced further back than both the runner-up and third, and she will likely be a major force in all the top mile events for fillies this year, although she has the speed to easily cope with the drop back to seven furlongs if connections so wish.

Runner-up Evolutionist and third-place Venetian Lace ran with plenty of credit and may find further improvement when stepped up in trip, while Venetian Sun travelled very well to a point before her stamina seemingly failed. Don't rule her out when dropped back in distance.