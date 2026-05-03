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As it happened: 'Year in, year out, he produces the goods' - Tabor's praise for Aidan O'Brien as True Love shines in 1,000 Guineas
Summary
- True Love wins the 1,000 Guineas in impressive style under Wayne Lordan
- Aidan O'Brien wins the race for an eighth time
- Nicky Henderson among the winners on the undercard
- Bow Echo awarded big Racing Post Rating of 127 for 2,000 Guineas rout
- Get in touch with your thoughts and selections: liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- True Love wins the 1,000 Guineas in impressive style under Wayne Lordan
- Aidan O'Brien wins the race for an eighth time
- Nicky Henderson among the winners on the undercard
- Bow Echo awarded big Racing Post Rating of 127 for 2,000 Guineas rout
- Get in touch with your thoughts and selections: liveblog@racingpost.com
Thanks for tuning in
The first British Classics are in the rearview mirror and it feels like the Flat season has now properly started. Bow Echo was majestic in the 2,000 Guineas and who knows what True Love could go on to achieve after winning today's 1,000 Guineas for that man again, Aidan O'Brien.
Thank you for tuning in as always and be sure to check out the website and app for all the reaction and reports from Newmarket.
1,000 Guineas analysis
By Harry Wilson, tipster
True Love dispelled any doubts about her stamina with an impressive victory in the 1,000 Guineas.The No Nay Never filly could be noted some way out as travelling better than most and she found plenty when asked to score convincingly, despite a tendency to edge right inside the final furlong.
This effort can likely be marked up further, given she raced further back than both the runner-up and third, and she will likely be a major force in all the top mile events for fillies this year, although she has the speed to easily cope with the drop back to seven furlongs if connections so wish.
Runner-up Evolutionist and third-place Venetian Lace ran with plenty of credit and may find further improvement when stepped up in trip, while Venetian Sun travelled very well to a point before her stamina seemingly failed. Don't rule her out when dropped back in distance.
Was this O'Brien kicking into gear?
Could this be the beginning of a purple patch for O'Brien? The trainer has not had everything his own way this season, with the likes of Albert Einstein disappointing, but True Love was so impressive.
He's got some big runners coming up next week, with Minnie Hauk and Hawk Mountain running tomorrow, and Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini set to line up at Chester. You'd be brave to take any of them on!
O'Brien on True Love
"I'm delighted," said O'Brien. "She's an amazing filly and Wayne gave her a beautiful ride. She's a monster of a filly. She won a Cheveley Park and then I ran her in the wrong race in the US. I'm just over the moon."
Irish Guineas and Coronation Stakes nominated as possible targets.
Another Guineas for O'Brien
Winning owner-breeder Michael Tabor on winning trainer Aidan O'Brien: "Year in, year out, he produces the goods. Consistency is any walk of life is the hardest thing but Aidan is just so consistent."
'She's progressing all the time'
"It was a bit of a question mark stepping up to a mile as she's got loads of pace but she settled really well," said Wayne Lordan. "She's so big and is progressing all the time. Getting the mile as well as she did has opened up so many more options for her."
True Love wins the 1,000 Guineas
Aidan O'Brien has won his eighth 1,000 Guineas but not with the filly many of us expected. Impressive from the well-backed True Love.
A 5-1 winner for Pricewise, following 4-1 winner Goblet Of Fire.
Paddock picks
By David Milnes at Newmarket
Evolutionist and My Highness were the paddock picks for the Betfred 1,000 Guineas.
Rare racecourse appearance for Tony Bloom, owner of Venetian Sun.
Ten minutes until the big one
Will it be 1,000 Guineas number eight for Aidan O'Brien?
Precise will surely be bang there but there has been a little bit of love (pun intended) for her stablemate True Love, while I don't think you can discount Godolphin's My Highness for master trainer Andre Fabre.
'It's great to ride him a winner'
"Growing up in Lambourn and with dad [Jamie Osborne] riding plenty of winners for him, I've known Nicky Henderson my whole life and it's great to ride him a winner," Saffie Osborne said of Goblet Of Fire.
Great afternoon for Henderson
Not long after Square Necker gave Constitution Hill a form boost at Hamilton, the well-backed Goblet Of Fire has just landed the Betfred Handicap at Newmarket for Nicky Henderson and Saffie Osborne.
Ten winners on the Rowley Mile for Henderson.
Ground concerns
By David Milnes at Newmarket
Karl Burke has two runners in the 1,000 Guineas but has concerns about the ground for Venetian Sun.
He said: "I would have liked a bit more rain as every time Clifford Lee got off her last year he said she wanted better ground. Our other runner Evolutionist is a smart filly and should handle it."
'She's a beautiful moving filly'
Nice chat on ITV Racing with winning trainer Willie McCreery, who you might remember was responsible for Group 1 winner Fiesolana.
"Sean gave her a lovely ride," said McCreery. "The plan worked today. The way the race was run suited her. She ran in good races last year but just got chinned here and there. She's a beautiful moving filly."
Big-priced winner
A winner for Ireland! Jancis has won the Dahlia Stakes at 18-1 after the winner and Cathedral pulled miles clear of the rest of the field.
Analysis after the opener
Harry Wilson has been in touch with his thoughts after the opener.
The times on the opening two days of the Guineas meeting indicated that the ground was quick and it is much the same today after the track missed the rain, with opening race winner Jennifer Jane coming home in a time just 0.90secs outside Racing Post Standard.
The winner looked visually impressive and has likely taken a step forward for the longer distance, but the margin back to the second could have been accentuated by the fact Silvestre de Sousa was allowed a relatively easy time of it on the lead, while her main rivals were held up at the back of the field, which limits the form somewhat.
With the wind behind them and the ground as quick as it is, it wouldn't be a surprise if front-running winners become a theme of the day.
The ratings are in
Bow Echo has been awarded a Racing Post Rating of 127 for his 2,000 Guineas success, the highest by some distance in the last ten years.
It is the joint-highest rating, alongside Dawn Approach, since the great Frankel was given an RPR of 133 when winning the Guineas in 2011.
Impressive success
Jennifer Jane pulled away from some decent fillies there to land the Pretty Polly Stakes for Charlie Johnston. She's seen the trip out really well from the front but interestingly she doesn't have an Oaks entry.
'The French filly looks smart'
By David Milnes at Newmarket
Thady Gosden has walked the track and has runners in the first two races, Sacred Ground (1.45) and Sand Gazelle (2.20).
"There's some moisture in the ground," said Gosden. "Sand Gazelle likes top of the ground and Sacred Ground could probably do with more cut but she did run well here on a similar surface last autumn."
John and Thady Gosden don't have a runner in the 1,000 Guineas but Thady has a fancy, and he added: "The French filly My Highness looks smart and she should go well."
In-form tipster
Harry Wilson had a 9-1 shot among his winning tips on Saturday and has marked your card for the action today. He fancies Sacred Ground in the opener (1.45) for the in-form John and Thady Gosden.
Almost time for the first
We're less than an hour away from the first at Newmarket, the Oliver Brown Pretty Polly Stakes (1.45).
To find out more about the supporting races to the Betfred 1,000 Guineas, check out our cheatsheet.