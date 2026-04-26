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'We've strived to have a horse like him for a long time' - Jim Boyle can't wait to tackle 'wide-open' 2,000 Guineas
Jim Boyle understands the size of the task Into The Sky faces in Saturday's Betfred 2,000 Guineas but is relishing the opportunity of a first Classic runner with a colt he believes can hold his own with the best.
The Epsom trainer has enjoyed a good couple of years since the redevelopment of his South Hatch Stables in 2024, but will break new ground at Newmarket with the son of Starman, who made an eye-catching 80-1 debut success at Newbury in August.
Boyle said: "It's D-Day on Saturday, but we're excited to find out where we're at. It's a good position to be in, and we're enjoying having a horse with his potential calibre. We've strived to have a horse like him for a long time, so it's nice to finally have one who looks capable of holding his own in the best company."
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Published on inGuineas festival
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