'We've strived to have a horse like him for a long time' - Jim Boyle can't wait to tackle 'wide-open' 2,000 Guineas

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Jim Boyle understands the size of the task Into The Sky faces in Saturday's Betfred 2,000 Guineas but is relishing the opportunity of a first Classic runner with a colt he believes can hold his own with the best.

The Epsom trainer has enjoyed a good couple of years since the redevelopment of his South Hatch Stables in 2024, but will break new ground at Newmarket with the son of Starman, who made an eye-catching 80-1 debut success at Newbury in August.

Boyle said: "It's D-Day on Saturday, but we're excited to find out where we're at. It's a good position to be in, and we're enjoying having a horse with his potential calibre. We've strived to have a horse like him for a long time, so it's nice to finally have one who looks capable of holding his own in the best company."