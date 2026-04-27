Two supplemented for 2,000 Guineas as Betfred announce return of £2 million Triple Crown bonus

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Aidan O'Brien has added Gstaad back into Saturday's Betfred 2,000 Guineas after last year's Breeders' Cup winner was incorrectly scratched from the race.

A clerical error led to Gstaad and stablemate Albert Einstein being removed from the Newmarket Classic, but Gstaad was supplemented to the race for £30,000 at Monday's confirmation stage. O'Brien had suggested last week that Gstaad could potentially be rerouted to the French Guineas.

Albert Einstein was not supplemented and sprinting is seemingly on the agenda for the colt after defeats in the Gladness Stakes and Greenham Stakes over seven furlongs this season.

O'Brien has four possibles for the 2,000 Guineas, with leading contender Puerto Rico , Madrid Handicap winner Causeway and Flushing Meadows completing the quartet.

The sponsors make Gstaad the shortest-priced Ballydoyle hope at 11-2, ahead of 7-1 shot Puerto Rico.

Aidan O'Brien: could run four in the 2,000 Guineas Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Charlie Pike-trained Padraig Dawn , who has finished first and second in two all-weather runs this year, was also supplemented. Having won on his debut at Southwell in February, Padraig Dawn was beaten a neck by 1,000 Guineas entry Timeforshowcasing in this month's Listed Burradon Stakes at Newcastle.

Twenty remain in contention for the first Classic of the season and the George Boughey-trained Bow Echo heads the market. Distant Storm and King's Trail , both trained by Charlie Appleby, are also prominent in the betting.

The 2,000 Guineas has lost some key protagonists in recent weeks with setbacks ruling out Zavateri and Publish, while Dewhurst winner Gewan suffered a fatal injury during a racecourse gallop at Kempton.

All the leading contenders remain among the 22 confirmed for Sunday's Betfred 1,000 Guineas . The team behind Fred Darling winner Sukanya resisted the temptation to add her to the field. No supplementary entries were made for the fillies' Classic.

There will be French representation after My Highness was confirmed on target by Godolphin's representative in France, Louise Benard. A Group 2 winner at two, My Highness made a pleasing comeback in the Prix Imprudence this month when second to the race-fit Shawna.

The daughter of Ghaiyyath is no bigger than 16-1 to give Andre Fabre a second win in the race, 12 years on from Miss France.

Miss France: 1,000 Guineas winner for Andre Fabre Credit: Edward Whitaker

"It's all systems go for Newmarket at the weekend for My Highness," said Benard. "Monsieur Fabre was happy with her work on Monday morning and she will travel over on Saturday."

Betfred have announced their £2 million Triple Crown bonus is again up for grabs to connections of any horse who can win the 2,000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger.

The Triple Crown has been achieved on 15 occasions, but not since the legendary Nijinsky in 1970, although Camelot was less than a length away from winning all three races in 2012.

Betfred founder Fred Done said: "It was an honour last year to be the first company in history to sponsor all five British Classics and I can’t wait to do it all again this year.

"That is why I am offering the £2m Triple Crown bonus again. Nijinsky was undoubtedly one of the greats and it is about time we had another Triple Crown winner to celebrate. Can another horse rise to the occasion, make history, and do it again?"

Alparslan Karl Burke

Avicenna Roger Varian

Billecart Karl Burke

Bow Echo George Boughey

Causeway Aidan O'Brien

Distant Storm Charlie Appleby

Flushing Meadows Aidan O'Brien

Gstaad Aidan O'Brien

Hankelow Karl Burke

Into The Sky Jim Boyle

King’s Trail Charlie Appleby

Lord Britain Ismail Mohammed

Needle Match William Haggas

Oxagon John and Thady Gosden

Padraig Dawn Charlie Pike

Power Blue Robson De Aguiar

Puerto Rico Aidan O'Brien

Samangan Francis Graffard

Thesecretadversary Fozzy Stack

Venetian Prince Andrew Balding

Betfred 2,000 Guineas (3.35 Newmarket, Saturday)

Betfred: 3 Bow Echo, 5 Distant Storm, 11-2 Gstaad, 7 Puerto Rico, 10 King's Trail, 12 Oxagon, 14 Samangan, 16 Avicenna, 20 Alparslan, 25 Needle Match, Thesecretadversary, 33 Into The Sky, 40 Hankelow, 66 Causeway, Power Blue, 100 Flushing Meadows, Padraig Dawn, 125 Venetian Prince, 200 Billecart, 250 Lord Britain.

Abashiri Charlie Appleby

Azleet Stuart Williams

Darn Hot Gallop James Tate

Diamond Necklace Aidan O'Brien​​

Domina Ignis Kevin Philippart De Foy

Esna Brian Meehan

Evolutionist Karl Burke

Inis Mor David Menuisier

Mubasimah Andrew Balding

My Highness Andre Fabre

Precise Aidan O'Brien

Rose Ghaiyyath Richard Hughes

Silenciosa Tom Clover

Spicy Marg Michael Bell

The Prettiest Star Ed Walker

Timeforshowcasing Charlie Johnston

Touleen Owen Burrows

True Love Aidan O'Brien

True Test William Knight

Venetian Lace Charlie Johnston

Venetian Sun Karl Burke​​

Venosa Aidan O'Brien

Betfred 1,000 Guineas (3.35 Newmarket, Sunday)

Betfred: 9-4 Precise, 5 Venetian Sun, 6 Diamond Necklace, 8 True Love, 10 My Highness, 14 The Prettiest Star, 16 Abashiri, Touleen, 20 Evolutionist, Inis Mor, 25 Azleet, 33 Domina Ingis, 40 Rose Ghaiyyath, Timeforshowcasing, 50 Darn Hot Gallop, Spicy Marg, Venetian Lace, 66 Esna, Mubasimah, Silenciosa, 100 True Test, Venosa.

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