'This is massive for us' - burgeoning operation delighted after progressive filly runs a stormer in 1,000 Guineas

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Sandwiched between the breeding titans of Coolmore and Godolphin after the Betfred 1,000 Guineas was an enterprise which is rapidly establishing itself as a major player at the top table in European Flat racing.

This was meant to be a significant weekend for Ace Stud, an operation that has been gobbling up land near Newmarket and high-priced bloodstock at auction, when its champion juvenile colt Gewan was all set to shine in the 2,000 Guineas.

A fatal injury sustained by last year's Dewhurst winner during a racecourse gallop last month robbed them of that opportunity. Yet, with Evolutionist excelling herself by leading until the final furlong under Shane Foley and being surpassed only by the outstanding True Love, the weekend still provided a signal as to the owner's huge ambitions.

Paul Curran, Ace Stud's racing and bloodstock manager, said: "This is massive for us. The whole ethos of the operation is having big horses on these big days. It's not just about having runners, but having horses with real chances who can perform like she's done today.

"She's shown today there's a big day in her somewhere this season. She's a very good filly who keeps on progressing. It's good to think she's going to keep representing us in these big races this year."

True Love wins the 1,000 Guineas with Venetian Lace in third (grey silks, far side) Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Karl Burke, whose other runner Venetian Sun did not stay the distance and finished 11th of the 19 runners, is eyeing a return to France with Evolutionist, who made a winning seasonal return at Longchamp last month.

"I think she'll stay further and she'll go straight to the Prix de Diane now," Burke said. "She's a progressive filly who'll stay well and I think that step up in trip will bring out more improvement.

"She's all heart. The ground was quicker than she wanted but she finished off well, and a furlong out I thought she was going to do it."

While overlooking Epsom was somewhat in-vogue among the winners at the Guineas meeting, Charlie Johnston set his sights firmly on next month's Betfred Oaks for Venetian Lace after her third-placed finish.

"It was a fantastic run," he said. "We were coming here as an Oaks trial and she couldn't have run a better race for that than she did today. She'll stay ten furlongs. It's more questionable about 12, but I think she will on pedigree. She'll go straight there.

“My other runner, Timeforshowcasing [16th], found the ground too quick. She'll go for the German 1,000 Guineas and conditions there will really suit her."

Read more:

Aidan O'Brien claims eighth 1,000 Guineas win as 'monster of a filly' True Love proves too good under Wayne Lordan

'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel

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