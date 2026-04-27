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Guineas festival
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Will the talking horse in the 2,000 Guineas become the race's latest local winner?
Ruling Court (white cap) won a Newmarket dominated 2,000 Guineas last seasonCredit: John Grossick
The Racing Post's Newmarket correspondent reports from the town with the home Classics just days away and local runners dominating the 2,000 Guineas market.
“What’s going to win the Guineas?”
It’s one of the more regular questions I’ve been asked around Newmarket in recent weeks, whether it be on the heath, high street or even the supermarket.
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more inGuineas festival
- This looks to be the decisive move in the 2,000 Guineas - and should give some certainty to what's been a topsy-turvy market
- 'Faultless' preparation has George Boughey dreaming of more Classic success with 2,000 Guineas favourite Bow Echo
- Two supplemented for 2,000 Guineas as Betfred announce return of £2 million Triple Crown bonus
- 'We've strived to have a horse like him for a long time' - Jim Boyle can't wait to tackle 'wide-open' 2,000 Guineas
- Eve Johnson Houghton's stable star Zavateri ruled out of 2,000 Guineas and Irish equivalent