Will the talking horse in the 2,000 Guineas become the race's latest local winner?

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The Racing Post's Newmarket correspondent reports from the town with the home Classics just days away and local runners dominating the 2,000 Guineas market.

“What’s going to win the Guineas?”

It’s one of the more regular questions I’ve been asked around Newmarket in recent weeks, whether it be on the heath, high street or even the supermarket.