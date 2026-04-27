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Guineas festival
premium

Will the talking horse in the 2,000 Guineas become the race's latest local winner?

Field Of Gold (right): the ride on 2,000 Guineas third has proved costly for Kieran Shoemark
Ruling Court (white cap) won a Newmarket dominated 2,000 Guineas last seasonCredit: John Grossick
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The Racing Post's Newmarket correspondent reports from the town with the home Classics just days away and local runners dominating the 2,000 Guineas market.

“What’s going to win the Guineas?”

It’s one of the more regular questions I’ve been asked around Newmarket in recent weeks, whether it be on the heath, high street or even the supermarket.

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Newmarket correspondent

Published on inGuineas festival

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