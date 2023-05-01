Racing Post logo
'The two colts are on course and it's very possible Ryan will ride Auguste Rodin' - O'Brien on his Guineas dream team

Aidan O'Brien Auguste Rodin
Aidan O'Brien with Qipco 2,000 Guineas favourite Auguste RodinCredit: Patrick McCann

The Ballydoyle big guns are set for a spine-tingling showdown in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas (4.40 Saturday) at Newmarket as Aidan O'Brien has reported Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear to be in great shape and on course to clash on Saturday.

O'Brien is the most successful trainer in the history of the 2,000 Guineas with ten wins. His most recent victory was with Magna Grecia in 2019 and he is planning a double raid on the Rowley Mile in an attempt to add his name to the roll of honour for an astonishing 11th time.

Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear spent the winter vying for favouritism for the first Classic of 2023.

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 1 May 2023Last updated 18:14, 1 May 2023
