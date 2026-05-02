The trainer for the big stage: can Karl Burke enhance his fine fillies record with Venetian Sun in the 1,000 Guineas?

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If success as a trainer is measured by victory in Group 1s, then Karl Burke can be rightly proud of having scaled racing's highest summits on no fewer than 21 occasions.

The 2025 Flat season brought four alone, including the Prix Morny for Venetian Sun , who spearheads a powerful dual challenge for Burke in the Betfred 1,000 Guineas.

There might have been a time when punters found a shade of value in a Classic contender heading south from Spigot Lodge in Middleham, with Burke's runners tagged with the "that horse would be half the price if he were trained by Aidan O'Brien" line.

Not so any more. In the case of Venetian Sun, we can be particularly reassured by the fact that Burke is a master at wringing multiple Group 1 wins out of the same horse or, more precisely, the same filly.

Fallen Angel and Laurens both won Group 1s at two, three and four, while Quiet Reflection and Odeliz were also fillies who doubled-up at the highest level. Indeed those four stable heroines account for 15 of that career total of 21.

Venetian Sun: Prix Morny winner had a fruitful 2025 campaign Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Put simply, when Burke gets hold of a good one, there is no finer trainer when it comes to maximising their talent, and plenty of observers will expect Venetian Sun to add to her tally this season.

Burke said of Venetian Sun: "She's got a really good chance of staying the trip and, if she does, I think she's going to be bang there. She's a very relaxed filly, very easy to switch off with a great turn of foot.

"Her two-year-old form was some of the best around. Precise beat her at the Curragh but Venetian Sun was beaten a long way out there. She was at the end of a long season, she'd been on the go a long time and I'm hoping you'll see a different filly here. I'd be keen to take the winner on again and I wouldn't be frightened of anybody."

Evolutionist also has two-year-old form which ties in with Precise, having finished third to Coolmore's juvenile star in the Fillies' Mile, beaten just over four lengths.

Evolutionist and Shane Foley return after winning the Prix de la Grotte Credit: Racing Post/Burton The Night Of Thunder filly went from the front under Shane Foley when defeating Prix Marcel Boussac third Narissa on her return to action in the Prix de la Grotte, and it might be significant that Burke and owners Forz Europe – the new racing entity for Ace Stud, whose horses previously ran for Zhang Yuesheng – have decided to roll the dice in the Guineas, rather than return to Longchamp in a week's time for the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches.



"Evolutionist is a very good filly in her own right and guaranteed to stay," said Burke. "She'll get ten furlongs. It was an excellent run in France on her comeback and she'll improve for that."

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