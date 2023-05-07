Sunday updates: Meditate a big drifter in 1,000 Guineas market with testing conditions expected

has been a big market drifter in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas (3.40) on Sunday morning, with testing conditions expected for the Classic.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old had been as short as 4-1 on Saturday, but is now as big as 8-1 in places to give the Ballydoyle trainer his seventh win in the contest and fourth in the last five years.

O'Brien will be bidding for Classic redemption at Newmarket this weekend after his two leading 2,000 Guineas hopes, Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear, bitterly disappointed on Saturday.

Meditate was a leading two-year-old last year, culminating with top-level success in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf at Keeneland on her last start.

The Dermot Weld-trained Tahiyra, who easily beat Meditate in the Moyglare Stud Stakes in September, remains the 13-8 market leader ahead of Fred Darling Stakes winner Remarquee, who is 6-1.

'We were the wettest part of East Anglia' - soft-ground 1,000 Guineas in store

The Qipco 1,000 Guineas () is set to be run on soft ground despite a dry and warm day forecast at Newmarket.

A deluge of rain hit the track during 2,000 Guineas day on Saturday, which eased the ground from good before racing to soft by the end of the card, and while no more rain is forecast and 20C temperatures expected, conditions are unlikely to improve drastically.

Speaking at 8am on Sunday morning, clerk of the course Michael Prosser said: "We had significantly more rain than we thought we were going to get yesterday, and the meteorologists confirmed with us that we were the wettest part of East Anglia yesterday.

"We had 14mm of rain between midday and 8pm last night, but it was dry overnight. It's a pleasant morning so far and the sun is trying to break through, but it's dry and will get progressively better.

"There's not a lot of breeze however and it's likely to remain soft ahead of the 1,000 Guineas. It will improve, but not entirely to good to soft levels."

Newmarket's eight-race card begins at with the rescheduled bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes, which is due to feature 2021 Derby winner Adayar, while a field of 20 remains for the 1,000 Guineas, with the Dermot Weld-trained Tahiyra heading the market at 13-8.

The soft ground has led to a flurry of non-runners, with Francesto Clemente the most notable absentee in the Gordon Richards Stakes.

Sodden Salisbury called off

Today's meeting at Salisbury has been cancelled due to a waterlogged track after the track failed its morning inspection.

A deluge of rain on Saturday left the course with standing water in areas and multiple places remained unfit for racing on Sunday at 6.30am.

Clerk of the course Jeremy Martin said: "The track is wetter than last night following the heavy rain we had during most of Saturday, having really soaked in. It is saturated and would need a good couple of days to improve. It was still very murky early this morning, and the pleasant day we have forecast will not be enough to achieve safe ground in time.

"The first 100 yards after the seven furlongs start, where we had four scheduled races, is unfit, as are parts of the last furlong. The course is simply too wet."

One race from Salisbury, the City Bowl Handicap, was due to feature on today's live coverage on ITV alongside Newmarket and Hamilton. The going at Hamilton is good to soft.

Published at 8.30am

Newmarket non-runners:

1.15: 3. Francesco Clemente (Going)

1.50: 1. Roberto Escobarr (Going), 9. Sea King (Going)

2.25: 1. Cloudbreaker (Going)

4.15: 1. Jasour (Going), 2. Kylian (Going), 3. Loaded Gun (Going), 6. Rising Force (Going), 7. South Shore (Going)

4.50: 5. Defence Of Fort (Going) 7. Just Bring It (Going)

