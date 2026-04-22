'She's an exciting filly and we were very happy with her recent away day' - Ed Walker star primed for 1,000 Guineas bid

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Rockfel runner-up The Prettiest Star is the second shortest-priced filly trained in Britain in the Betfred 1,000 Guineas market and Ed Walker believes a recent Rowley Mile away day has put her spot on for the Classic.

The Prettiest Star had a first racecourse gallop on the all-weather at Kempton in preparation for the £525,000 race and took a step forward last week when working with her Listed-placed stablemate Queen’s Reign at Newmarket.

David Ward’s three-year-old won on her debut at Nottingham in August before being beaten half a length by Zanthos in the Rockfel the following month. She is a best-priced 16-1 for the 1,000 Guineas, with Prix Morny scorer Venetian Sun the only shorter-priced British-trained hope at 7-1.

Ed Walker provided the lowdown on his stable stars in this week’s Weekender. To read the stable tour in full, plus Ed’s thoughts on his runners in his weekly column starting next week, sign up here for a Racing Post+ Ultimate subscription.

can access the Weekender through the Racing Post’s digital newspaper, as well as the Racing & Football Outlook and every edition of the Racing Post.

Walker said in his Weekender stable tour: “She's an exciting filly who's done well over the winter and we were very happy with her second away day on the Rowley Mile last week. She had a good blow and that should put her spot on for the 1,000 Guineas.

“We think she's good enough to go for that and we think she'll stay. She looked very streetwise when second in the Rockfel and that was her first proper race.”

Synchronicity: made a firm impression when winning on her debut at Newbury last week Credit: Getty Images

Walker unleashed another smart three-year-old filly last week in Newbury debut winner Synchronicity , with the 900,000gns sister to Ombudsman scoring by two lengths under Kieran Shoemark.

The TBT Racing-owned Synchronicity is entered in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh on May 24 but the Sky Bet Fillies’ Stakes – registered as the Michael Seely Memorial – is a likelier port of call at York’s Dante meeting on May 15.

Walker said: “She's got very big shoes to fill as a sister to Ombudsman but she's extremely attractive and had been working well before her really pleasing debut win at Newbury. She behaved beautifully, Kieran [Shoemark] gave her an excellent ride and the boys have done a great job on her at home.

“Her owner Simon Sadler has been very patient with her and we think she's really nice. She has an entry in the Irish 1,000 Guineas but the Michael Seely at York is probably the next conventional step.”

Ed Walker: has several smart three-year-old fillies in his ranks Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

In the same ownership as Synchronicity, Felicitas , a debut winner at Lingfield on her only start in December, is seen as a potential Oaks hopeful and runs on Sandown’s bet365 Mile card on Friday.

The Lambourn trainer said: “She's very exciting and will have an Oaks campaign, whether it be Epsom or Chantilly – I'm not convinced she'll stay a mile and a half. She's done well physically and we've always thought a lot of her.”

Betfred 1,000 Guineas, Newmarket, May 3

Betfred: 9-4 Precise, 5 Diamond Necklace, 13-2 Venetian Sun, 8 True Love, 14 The Prettiest Star, 16 Abashiri, Evolutionist, Touleen, 20 bar.

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