'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel

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In a race that looked below par from a ratings standpoint, Bow Echo (127+) surprisingly emerged as the best 2,000 Guineas winner since Dawn Approach ran to the same figure in 2013.

That's a level of performance bettered only by Frankel (133 in 2011) and King's Best (128 in 2000) this century.

Economist John Maynard Keynes is credited with saying "when the facts change, I change my mind". After the unbeaten Bow Echo's impressive victory at Newmarket on Saturday, form students will be doing just that.