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Guineas festival
premium

'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel

Billy Loughnane punches the air aboard Bow Echo
Bow Echo (Billy Loughnane) is one of the best 2,000 Guineas winners in the history of Racing Post RatingsCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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In a race that looked below par from a ratings standpoint, Bow Echo (127+) surprisingly emerged as the best 2,000 Guineas winner since Dawn Approach ran to the same figure in 2013. 

That's a level of performance bettered only by Frankel (133 in 2011) and King's Best (128 in 2000) this century.

Economist John Maynard Keynes is credited with saying "when the facts change, I change my mind". After the unbeaten Bow Echo's impressive victory at Newmarket on Saturday, form students will be doing just that.

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