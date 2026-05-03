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Guineas festival
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'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel
Bow Echo (Billy Loughnane) is one of the best 2,000 Guineas winners in the history of Racing Post RatingsCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
In a race that looked below par from a ratings standpoint, Bow Echo (127+) surprisingly emerged as the best 2,000 Guineas winner since Dawn Approach ran to the same figure in 2013.
That's a level of performance bettered only by Frankel (133 in 2011) and King's Best (128 in 2000) this century.
Economist John Maynard Keynes is credited with saying "when the facts change, I change my mind". After the unbeaten Bow Echo's impressive victory at Newmarket on Saturday, form students will be doing just that.
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