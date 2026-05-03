- More
'Oh, big time!' - Michael Tabor more than recoups his Gstaad losses after a Guineas that gave us a beautiful reminder of Aidan O'Brien's team ethos
Lee Mottershead reports from Newmarket as True Love wins the 1,000 Guineas
When Aidan O'Brien talks, you should listen.
Michael Tabor was reminded of that when True Love more than recouped his Saturday losses on Gstaad. Listening to the Betfred 1,000 Guineas winner's groom talk about O'Brien, and then listening to O'Brien talk about her, provided powerful evidence that when the sport's most successful trainer references the importance of his team, he means every word.
That collegiate approach had been seen out on the track at 2.40pm when O'Brien set off up the Rowley Mile in reverse, True Love's jockey Wayne Lordan on his left, Precise's partner Ryan Moore on his right. Siobhan Bergin was back at the racecourse stables, looking after the strapping athlete she cares for at home and completely adores. Just over an hour later, Bergin was standing on Newmarket's victory podium alongside O'Brien, Lordan and the winner's Coolmore owners. To say she looked overjoyed would be an understatement.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inGuineas festival
Last updated
- Newmarket: 'anti-social' Jancis goes it alone to spring Dahlia Stakes shock for Willie McCreery and Sean Levey
- True Love was the class act in the 1,000 Guineas - but this beaten rival looks a prime Oaks contender
- 'This is massive for us' - burgeoning operation delighted after progressive filly runs a stormer in 1,000 Guineas
- I'm surprised you can still get odds-against Bow Echo for Royal Ascot - and look out for one who made a mockery of his handicap mark at Punchestown
- 'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel
- Newmarket: 'anti-social' Jancis goes it alone to spring Dahlia Stakes shock for Willie McCreery and Sean Levey
- True Love was the class act in the 1,000 Guineas - but this beaten rival looks a prime Oaks contender
- 'This is massive for us' - burgeoning operation delighted after progressive filly runs a stormer in 1,000 Guineas
- I'm surprised you can still get odds-against Bow Echo for Royal Ascot - and look out for one who made a mockery of his handicap mark at Punchestown
- 'Outstanding winner' Bow Echo rated joint-best 2,000 Guineas victor since Frankel