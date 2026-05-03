'Oh, big time!' - Michael Tabor more than recoups his Gstaad losses after a Guineas that gave us a beautiful reminder of Aidan O'Brien's team ethos

When Aidan O'Brien talks, you should listen.

Michael Tabor was reminded of that when True Love more than recouped his Saturday losses on Gstaad. Listening to the Betfred 1,000 Guineas winner's groom talk about O'Brien, and then listening to O'Brien talk about her, provided powerful evidence that when the sport's most successful trainer references the importance of his team, he means every word.

That collegiate approach had been seen out on the track at 2.40pm when O'Brien set off up the Rowley Mile in reverse, True Love's jockey Wayne Lordan on his left, Precise's partner Ryan Moore on his right. Siobhan Bergin was back at the racecourse stables, looking after the strapping athlete she cares for at home and completely adores. Just over an hour later, Bergin was standing on Newmarket's victory podium alongside O'Brien, Lordan and the winner's Coolmore owners. To say she looked overjoyed would be an understatement.