'I want to make him champion miler' - a star is born in 2,000 Guineas as Bow Echo and Billy Loughnane down Gstaad

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This was supposed to be an underwhelming 2,000 Guineas – one where the quality had been sucked out by withdrawals, injuries and blowouts.

In the event, we saw a future champion jockey deliver a precision ride for an emerging force among Flat racing’s elite trainers on a horse who could well dominate this season.

Few have captured the opening Classic of the year in the manner Bow Echo did this one. George Boughey had been brimming with confidence that his unbeaten colt could deliver him another Classic success and jockey Billy Loughnane brought the winner through the line in the fastest time since Kameko’s victory six years ago.

And the evidence was all there for everyone to see. Unbeaten in three starts at two, including over course and distance, and by a 2,000 Guineas winner in Night Of Thunder. All the reports of his preparation were glowing – no missed days, no lacklustre gallops, no alternative targets.

Yet it was Albert Einstein we wanted to talk about; it was Publish’s absence that was lamented before the off. But all the time, Bow Echo, his devoted groom Jordan McMurray, Boughey and Loughnane went about their business. They would be ready for raceday.

The winner, continuing to race in the colours of his late owner-breeder Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, was scintillating when he hit top gear, powering clear from Gstaad to cross the line two and three-quarter lengths clear with Distant Storm a further eight lengths back in third.

Both placed horses had been preferred to Bow Echo in the market, leapfrogging him in recent days to go off the 3-1 joint-favourites.

Billy Loughnane and George Boughey enter the winner's enclosure with Bow Echo Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It was a second Guineas triumph for Boughey, coming four years after Cachet won the 1,000 Guineas, and he said: “Winning the 2,000 Guineas as a Newmarket trainer is the pinnacle. Bow Echo has always shown us that quality. It’s very rare you find a horse that trains like him. Very few then have the pedigree to back it up, but he does and that’s the thing we’ve needed. Our confidence was high as his work suggested it should be.

“He makes the job very easy. You wouldn’t really know he was there, that’s how easy he makes the job. The guys at home have done a great job, and Jordan has the most extraordinary bond with the horse.

“I think he has every right to be held in high regard and within his generation he looks a very good horse. He’s fast but he also stays. I don’t think he’s a Derby horse and I’d like to make him champion miler.

Bow Echo and Gstaad were wide apart but pulled well clear of the rest Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

“There’s the Irish 2,000 Guineas, then there’s Ascot and taking on older horses. I’d like to make him a dual Guineas winner, but he will tell us whether that’s right.”

Bow Echo was delivered to victory by “an outstanding jockey and consummate professional” in the view of Boughey. “He’s destined to be champion,” the trainer added of Loughnane.

For the jockey himself, the success seemed overwhelming as he was far from free-flowing in his post-race assessments.

“I can’t put it into words,” he said. “Bow Echo is a superstar and George has done everything right. A lot of people don’t get the opportunity to ride a horse like this and I know how fortunate I am.”

Gstaad, reintroduced into the Classic after being scratched by mistake in March, finished an honourable second attempting to give O'Brien an 11th success in the race and he may take on Bow Echo again in the Irish 2,000 Guineas next time out.

Billy Loughnane, wearing the silks of the late Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, roars in delight Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien said: "Fair play to George's horse. We were very happy with the run. This was a starting point for Gstaad and he'll come on for it. We'll maybe look forward to taking him to the Irish Guineas.”

Distant Storm was unable to give Appleby a third successive win in the Classic, and the trainer said: “He's run a good race but William [Buick] felt he'll come on for it. We'll see what everyone else is doing and make a plan going forward. Our other runner King’s Trail maybe needs further.”

Read more:

'I did fear he might go somewhere else' - George Boughey thought he could lose Bow Echo but he now has a true champion in his care

Bow Echo one of the best 2,000 Guineas winners in some time - but there's one in behind who could soon thrive

Bow Echo's triumph the latest step in irresistible rise of Classic aces George Boughey and Billy 'The Kid' Loughnane

1,000 Guineas pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Phill Anderson's ratings for every contender

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