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Guineas festival
premium

'It feels too good to be true, but she's very exciting' - Ed Walker targeting Classic success

Ed Walker with Classic hope The Prettiest Star at Kingsdown
Ed Walker with Classic hope The Prettiest Star at Kingsdown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Ed Walker is ready to roll the dice with The Prettiest Star in next month's Betfred 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket.

The filly's owner-breeder David Ward also owned and bred her sire Starman, who won the July Cup in 2021 and close to £500,000 in prize-money across his eight starts for the Lambourn yard.

Now the pair, who teamed up to win a Group 3 with Scenic at York last year, are seeking success in the second Classic of the season at Newmarket on May 2, and Walker has full confidence in her ability to run a big race on her first outing this term.

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Lambourn correspondent

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