'I'd be very surprised if he doesn't run a huge race' - Karl Burke sweet on Guineas team as Soumillon joins squad
Karl Burke is in buoyant mood as he puts the finishing touches to a three-pronged challenge for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas that has been bolstered by the booking of Christophe Soumillon to ride last season's Chesham Stakes winner Holloway Boy.
Burke's team is headed by Craven Stakes winner Indestructible, the mount of Amo Racing's new retained rider Kevin Stott, while he reports Danny Tudhope to be "very sweet" on the lightly raced Flight Plan.
Burke could saddle more runners than Aidan O'Brien in the first colts' Classic and said on Tuesday morning: "It's amazing really and if you'd gone back four or five years ago, you'd have been delighted to have a runner at the meeting, never mind in the big race itself. So to have three is testament to where we are. They go there with respectable chances as far as I'm concerned.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in