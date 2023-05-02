'I'd be very surprised if he doesn't run a huge race' - Karl Burke sweet on Guineas team as Soumillon joins squad

Karl Burke is in buoyant mood as he puts the finishing touches to a three-pronged challenge for the that has been bolstered by the booking of to ride last season's Chesham Stakes winner Holloway Boy.

Burke's team is headed by Craven Stakes winner , the mount of Amo Racing's new retained rider Kevin Stott, while he reports Danny Tudhope to be "very sweet" on the lightly raced Flight Plan.

Burke could saddle more runners than Aidan O'Brien in the first colts' Classic and said on Tuesday morning: "It's amazing really and if you'd gone back four or five years ago, you'd have been delighted to have a runner at the meeting, never mind in the big race itself. So to have three is testament to where we are. They go there with respectable chances as far as I'm concerned.