- More
'I did fear he might go somewhere else' - George Boughey thought he could lose Bow Echo but he now has a true champion in his care
The 2,000 Guineas produced a brilliant winner and a first Classic triumph for Billy Loughnane
In Bow Echo, Billy Loughnane and George Boughey, the 218th 2,000 Guineas was won by three exceptional young talents. They may also have combined to deliver an exceptional Guineas victory.
Under a baking spring sun, a heaving Rowley Mile crowd saw Bow Echo pull two and three-quarter lengths clear of Gstaad. The margin of triumph was large yet positively huge was the eight-length chasm that separated the Ballydoyle runner-up from Godolphin's Distant Storm in third. The season is still in its infancy, and by the autumn things could look very different, but in the here and now there was a distinct feeling we had witnessed something special.
To those connected with Bow Echo, that may not have come as a surprise. As Boughey's assistant Henry Morshead walked the son of Night Of Thunder around the beautiful pre-parade ring, he sported a smile that appeared to mix nervousness and excitement. At no point during the countdown to this Classic has anyone associated with Bow Echo sought to hide their conviction that the still unbeaten colt was any less magnificent than his late owner-breeder Sheikh Mohammed Obaid always believed him to be. He was right and so were they.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inGuineas festival
Last updated
- Bow Echo's groom pockets over £10,000 thanks to awesome Classic win: 'I'll be celebrating everywhere tonight'
- Newmarket: 'He's been a different horse' - Night Raider steals in to land sprint feature on big day for Wathnan
- Bow Echo's triumph the latest step in irresistible rise of Classic aces George Boughey and Billy 'The Kid' Loughnane
- Analysis: Bow Echo one of the best 2,000 Guineas winners in some time - but there's one in behind who could soon thrive
- 'She looks to have all the hallmarks required' - Tom Segal is taking on the 1,000 Guineas favourite at Newmarket on Sunday
- Bow Echo's groom pockets over £10,000 thanks to awesome Classic win: 'I'll be celebrating everywhere tonight'
- Newmarket: 'He's been a different horse' - Night Raider steals in to land sprint feature on big day for Wathnan
- Bow Echo's triumph the latest step in irresistible rise of Classic aces George Boughey and Billy 'The Kid' Loughnane
- Analysis: Bow Echo one of the best 2,000 Guineas winners in some time - but there's one in behind who could soon thrive
- 'She looks to have all the hallmarks required' - Tom Segal is taking on the 1,000 Guineas favourite at Newmarket on Sunday