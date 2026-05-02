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Guineas festival
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'I did fear he might go somewhere else' - George Boughey thought he could lose Bow Echo but he now has a true champion in his care

The 2,000 Guineas produced a brilliant winner and a first Classic triumph for Billy Loughnane

George Boughey and Billy Loughnane celebrate after Bow Echo's win in the Betfred 2,000 Guineas
George Boughey and Billy Loughnane celebrate after Bow Echo's win in the Betfred 2,000 GuineasCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

In Bow Echo, Billy Loughnane and George Boughey, the 218th 2,000 Guineas was won by three exceptional young talents. They may also have combined to deliver an exceptional Guineas victory.

Under a baking spring sun, a heaving Rowley Mile crowd saw Bow Echo pull two and three-quarter lengths clear of Gstaad. The margin of triumph was large yet positively huge was the eight-length chasm that separated the Ballydoyle runner-up from Godolphin's Distant Storm in third. The season is still in its infancy, and by the autumn things could look very different, but in the here and now there was a distinct feeling we had witnessed something special.

To those connected with Bow Echo, that may not have come as a surprise. As Boughey's assistant Henry Morshead walked the son of Night Of Thunder around the beautiful pre-parade ring, he sported a smile that appeared to mix nervousness and excitement. At no point during the countdown to this Classic has anyone associated with Bow Echo sought to hide their conviction that the still unbeaten colt was any less magnificent than his late owner-breeder Sheikh Mohammed Obaid always believed him to be. He was right and so were they.

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