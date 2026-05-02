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Guineas festival
premium

Her preparation has been far from perfect but Precise brings serious form to the table - is her 1,000 Guineas price a steal?

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Accurate. Exact. Without room for error. Betfred 1,000 Guineas favourite Precise's name denotes certainty and many believe she sets a lofty standard in the fillies' Classic after an outstanding juvenile campaign which resulted in two top-level victories for her master trainer Aidan O'Brien.

However, her path to Newmarket has not been the most straightforward and she is unlikely to be sent off an odds-on favourite on her seasonal reappearance. Is that a sign to look elsewhere, or is Precise simply a cracking price to provide O'Brien with his eighth 1,000 Guineas success?

Described by her trainer as being "different gear" to a generational talent in Minding, the daughter of Starspangledbanner has been a constant presence at the head of the 1,000 Guineas market throughout the winter, despite plenty of challengers emerging in the early-season trials.

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