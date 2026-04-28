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Guineas festival
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'He'll love the fast ground and the straight track' - French contender gets the green light for 2,000 Guineas
Samangan: remains on track for the Betfred 2,000 Guineas after working in Chantilly on Tuesday morningCredit: Racing Post/Burton
Samangan is set to take his place in the line-up for the Betfred 2,000 Guineas for Francis Graffard and an Aga Khan Studs team whose stakes runners are on quite the roll.
A Group 2 winner over 6f at two, Samangan showed that a bit further held no fears when second to the race-fit Afandy in the 7f Prix Djebel at Deauville this month.
After a slightly inconclusive gallop last week, he came through a key workout on Tuesday morning to reassure connections.
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more inGuineas festival
- 'It's been a bit of a rollercoaster' - Gstaad breeder hoping star can add Classic glory to dam's impressive legacy
- This looks to be the decisive move in the 2,000 Guineas - and should give some certainty to what's been a topsy-turvy market
- Will the talking horse in the 2,000 Guineas become the race's latest local winner?
- 'Faultless' preparation has George Boughey dreaming of more Classic success with 2,000 Guineas favourite Bow Echo
- Two supplemented for 2,000 Guineas as Betfred announce return of £2 million Triple Crown bonus