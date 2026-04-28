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Guineas festival
premium

'He'll love the fast ground and the straight track' - French contender gets the green light for 2,000 Guineas

Samangan could be aimed at next season's Commonwealth Cup after securing a second Group success at Chantilly
Samangan: remains on track for the Betfred 2,000 Guineas after working in Chantilly on Tuesday morningCredit: Racing Post/Burton
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Samangan is set to take his place in the line-up for the Betfred 2,000 Guineas for Francis Graffard and an Aga Khan Studs team whose stakes runners are on quite the roll.

A Group 2 winner over 6f at two, Samangan showed that a bit further held no fears when second to the race-fit Afandy in the 7f Prix Djebel at Deauville this month. 

After a slightly inconclusive gallop last week, he came through a key workout on Tuesday morning to reassure connections.

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France correspondent

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