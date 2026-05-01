Group 1 supplementary entry under consideration after Santorini Star shines as part of William Haggas treble

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Santorini Star (Tom Marquand) wins the Jockey Club Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Santorini Star could have a second crack at Group 1 company in the Coronation Cup after starring on an excellent day for William Haggas and Tom Marquand on the Rowley Mile.

The five-year-old, who was the highlight of a treble for Haggas and Marquand, was not given an early entry into the £1 million Epsom Group 1, but connections were sufficiently buoyed by her comeback success in the Group 2 Jockey Club Stakes to consider supplementing her at a cost of £55,000.

The field for the feature was reduced to six after the morning withdrawal of Bay City Roller due to the fast ground, a surface Santorini Star relished as she got the better of the front-runner Eydon in a titanic tussle from the Bushes.

Haggas said: "She's very genuine and is from a family that improves with age, but I'm just sick that I didn't put her in the Coronation Cup. We may have to supplement; we'll see. She doesn't have to make the running but she just puts her head down and wants to win and those horses are hard to find."

He added: "Her relative Dreamloper improved when she was five and this filly has improved as well.

"She was second in the Group 1 Prix de Royallieu last year over a mile and six and a half furlongs and she'll have another go at a Group 1. We don't know about the quality of this race but she did it well enough and no doubt the Coronation Cup will be discussed at length."

The last horse to do the Jockey Club Stakes and Coronation Cup double in the same year was Shirocco in 2006.

Another Haggas Strike

The Somerville Lodge team later bagged a second feature race when Saber Strike cut down the fancied Cerro Blanco in the Listed King Charles II Stakes.

As the 7f contest is named after a royal, it was fitting that the son of Night Of Thunder is heading for Royal Ascot and has the Group 3 Jersey Stakes on his radar, a double last completed by Noble Truth in 2022.

Saber Strike beats Cerro Blanco in the King Charles II Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"There has been some debate what trip he wants – whether he's a miler or a sprinter – but it didn't look like he wants dropping in distance there," Haggas said. "He's always been a nice horse. It's been a great day for the team."

Earth Shot had kicked off the Haggas haul and was cut to 12-1 (from 25) for the Betfred Oaks after getting punters off to a flyer when bagging the opening 1m2f fillies' maiden.

Haggas said: "Her owners sponsor the Listed race at Newbury on Lockinge day so we'll go there to see if she's an Oaks filly or not. She wasn't stopping over a mile and quarter there so it looks as if she would get the Oaks trip if that's where we end up."

Johnston eyes Derby

Charlie Johnston claimed second in the Betfred Derby with Lazy Griff last year at odds of 50-1 and is on the Epsom trail again with Ancient Egypt , the game winner of the Listed Newmarket Stakes.

The 1.1m guineas son of Frankel was cut to 33-1 (from 66) by the sponsors for the Derby after making all under Rowan Scott to hold the race-fit My Love Is King.

The 16-1 outsider of the five-runner field was sent to the front from flagfall by Scott to get Amo Racing on the board at the three-day meeting.

"We were thinking about Chester or Lingfield for him, but when I saw this race was cutting up I thought we'd have a go," Johnston said.

"He disappointed here in the Royal Lodge last year, but he's grown up a lot over the winter and David Egan and Rowan have ridden him at home this year and said to go a mile and a half, which is why we made the running over this shorter trip."

He added: "I would say all roads lead to Epsom after that and he handled the Dip well here which is encouraging."

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