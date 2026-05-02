French master Andre Fabre teams up with Oisin Murphy as he eyes up another 1,000 Guineas

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The days when an Andre Fabre-trained runner heading to Newmarket struck automatic fear into the hearts of British bookmakers may seem to belong to another era, but the mere presence of My Highness in the Betfred 1,000 Guineas line-up is notable.

Godolphin's daughter of Ghaiyyath will be just a fifth runner in the Newmarket Classic for Fabre who, in addition to victory with Miss France in 2014, also has a third with Intercontinental (2003) and fourth with Zellie (2022) to his credit.

Fabre's love for Newmarket is well known – and unsurprising given an overall strike-rate of 31 per cent on the Rowley Mile – but he employs an extremely selective policy when it comes to his Classic generation fillies, with only a chosen few switched from Longchamp's Poule d'Essai des Pouliches a week later.

The issue with My Highness has been less Fabre's belief in her suitability for the Guineas mission, and more a race against time and a late-dawning spring to have her in full bloom.

Fabre said: "I don't think she's as well as she will be in one month from now, but she's well enough to run in the Guineas, which will be her first real race of the year, even though she had a prep."

There was plenty to like about My Highness's comeback second in the Prix Imprudence at Deauville, where she was still visibly wintry in her coat and had to give best to a race-fit rival who stays seven furlongs but no further.

The last seven French-trained winners of the 1,000 Guineas all prepped in the Imprudence, and three of the last four were beaten in that trial before scoring at Newmarket.

My Highness: will be partnered by Oisin Murphy Credit: Racing Post/Burton

The daughter of Ghaiyyath showed a brilliant turn of foot in four starts at two, notably over seven furlongs of the Deauville straight in the Group 2 Prix du Calvados.

Fabre reports her coat is yet to really gleam, although after a stop-start spring his may not be the only filly in the same boat.

"Her coat is still not 100 per cent but it's better, and she's well in herself," said Fabre. "She's able to run and we'll see how difficult the race is for her. I'm pleased to have Oisin [Murphy] on board."

The choice of Murphy to ride My Highness – Godolphin did not replace Mickael Barzalona when he left the job of retained rider in France – is another positive.

Murphy won the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac aboard the Fabre-trained Zellie in 2021, and the pair also combined for a second top-level success courtesy of Sajir in last season's Prix Maurice de Gheest.

Read more on the 1,000 Guineas:

1,000 Guineas pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Phill Anderson's ratings for every contender

The trainer for the big stage: can Karl Burke enhance his fine fillies record with Venetian Sun in the 1,000 Guineas?

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