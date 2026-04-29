French ace Samangan latest headline act to be ruled out of 2,000 Guineas

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Francis Graffard will be without a representative in this weekend's Newmarket Classics after deciding against sending Samangan to the Betfred 2,000 Guineas on Saturday.

The Aga Khan Studs' son of Blue Point galloped in Chantilly on Tuesday and, while initial reports were that he had come forward from an inconclusive piece of work the week before, evidence emerged on Wednesday morning that Samangan was not quite at 100 per cent.

"It's nothing serious, we just weren't happy with his bloodwork," said Aga Khan Studs racing manager, Nemone Routh. "He's not been convincing us, and Mickael [Barzalona] neither. He's not quite the horse we know he is.

"Then the bloodwork came back and we just feel it would be the wrong thing to do. His work was better yesterday but with the bloodwork, we're not going to take him to Newmarket."

Samangan had been a general 14-1 chance with the sponsors and joins other one-time leading contenders in Zavateri and Publish to be ruled out, while last season's Dewhurst winner Gewan suffered a fatal injury during a piece of work at Kempton last month.

Betfred 2,000 Guineas (3.35 Newmarket)

Betfred: 5-2 Bow Echo, 5 Distant Storm, Gstaad, 13-2 Puerto Rico, 8 King's Trail, 12-1 bar

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