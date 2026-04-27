'Faultless' preparation has George Boughey dreaming of more Classic success with 2,000 Guineas favourite Bow Echo

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Favourite Bow Echo heads into Saturday's Betfred 2,000 Guineas off the back of a "faultless spring", according to trainer George Boughey, who is itching to add a second Classic victory to his CV on Saturday.

Boughey was just three years into his training career when Cachet made all to win the 1,000 Guineas in 2022 and the similarities are striking when it comes to Bow Echo's preparation for the first Classic of the season in Britain.

"She may have been 16-1 but when Cachet won the Guineas she'd had a totally faultless spring and, I hate saying it, but so has he," said the trainer, who paraded Bow Echo at his yard in Newmarket on Monday morning.

"We fancied Cachet and it feels very similar this time. To have a colt who is favourite for the 2,000 Guineas is very special. We've done it [won Group 1s] with some fillies so far but he's the best colt we've had. I've been very clear about that and it's over to him now."

The last three winners of the 2,000 Guineas had all lined up in a race in their three-year-old season before winning the Newmarket Classic, but Boughey insisted that not having a prep run will be no hindrance to Bow Echo on Saturday.

George Boughey with Betfred 2,000 Guineas favourite Bow Echo at his yard in Newmarket on Monday

"We were never going to trial the horse and he's in as good a condition as we can have him," he said. "He's very good fresh. He was pretty explosive on his debut last year and we didn't do much with him. He's been to Kempton to gallop, and galloped on the racecourse here at Newmarket. We got his blood up a couple of times, but I didn't need to trial him.

"His gallop at the Craven meeting wasn't about putting an edge on him. It was more to get him back on the track. He's a very well-balanced horse and it was nice to see him quicken through the Dip again."

Bow Echo heads the sponsor's betting at 3-1 after Monday's five-day stage, when Aidan O'Brien chose to supplement Gstaad back into the race having withdrawn him in error last month. A maximum field of 20 could line up, with Gstaad second-favourite at 9-2, Godolphin's Distant Storm third choice at 5-1 and dual Group 1 winner Puerto Rico an 8-1 shot.

"It's a very competitive race," said Boughey. "I thought Distant Storm was very impressive when winning the Tattersalls Stakes last season and then it was a quick turnaround to run in the Dewhurst. But it's a very open race behind the front of the market, with horses who are improving. We fear everyone but I wouldn't swap Bow Echo."

While Boughey looks for his second Classic success on Saturday, Bow Echo's jockey Billy Loughnane is seeking his first and the trainer has maximum confidence in his rider.

Billy Loughnane: bidding for first Classic success Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He's the full package for me," he said. "As well as being a good jockey, he has a great mind. I consider him a friend and he talks to me about anything. I think that gives him the freedom to ride with complete confidence.

"We walked the track the other night and it was more to give him the confidence to ride the horse how he finds him. I won't tie him down to any instructions. He's unbeaten on the horse, has ridden him in all his work this year and no one knows him better. Whether it's Wolverhampton or Newmarket, he's a pretty cool customer."

Boughey is sure Bow Echo is at his best on a fast surface and conditions look like being ideal for him at Newmarket.

Clerk of the course Andrew Morris said on Monday: "We're good, good to firm in places at this stage. We're putting another 15mm of water on today and that will take us to the end of play tomorrow. Then we'll assess where we are.

"It's a dry forecast this week and we'd think it will be a fast-ground Guineas come Saturday. We'll probably start a little bit slower on Friday and then dry as we go through. We'd like to be racing on Saturday on a combination of good to firm and good."

Betfred 2,000 Guineas (3.35 Newmarket, Saturday)

Betfred: 3 Bow Echo, 9-2 Gstaad, 5 Distant Storm, 8 Puerto Rico, 10 King's Trail, 12 Oxagon, 14 Samangan, 16 Alparslan, 20 Avicenna, 25 Needle Match, Thesecretadversary, 33 Into The Sky, 40 Hankelow, 66 Causeway, Power Blue, 100 Flushing Meadows, Padraig Dawn, 125 Venetian Prince, 200 Billecart, Lord Britain.

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