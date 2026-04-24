Eve Johnson Houghton's stable star Zavateri ruled out of 2,000 Guineas and Irish equivalent

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Trainer Eve Johnson Houghton has revealed that Zavateri has suffered a minor setback and will not run in either the Betfred 2,000 Guineas or the Irish equivalent .

Zavateri had been a 20-1 chance for the 2,000 Guineas and a 10-1 shot for the race at the Curragh, where he won the Group 1 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes last September.

Having won his first four starts, Zavateri ended last season with a fourth behind Gewan in the Dewhurst Stakes. The Without Parole colt made his seasonal return in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury last week, finishing a length second to Alparslan.

In a post on X , Johnson Houghton said: “Zavateri has had a minor setback since Newbury on Saturday and will now not be running in either Guineas.”

His success last year at the Curragh, when getting the better of Gstaad by a head in a thrilling finish, saw him post a Racing Post Rating of 116 – the joint third-highest figure in Britain and Ireland by a two-year-old in 2025, behind Gewan (119) and Gstaad (117).

Zavateri’s withdrawal from the 2,000 Guineas means the Newmarket Classic has lost another leading contender, with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Publish suffering a setback and Dewhurst winner Gewan being fatally injured during a racecourse gallop at Kempton.

Bow Echo was on Friday the 5-2 favourite with Betfred for the 2,000 Guineas on May 2, with Distant Storm the 9-2 second-favourite. The Aidan O'Brien-trained Gstaad was 12-1, with stablemate Albert Einstein a 20-1 shot.

Both of those colts would need supplementing after a computer glitch led to them being incorrectly scratched from the race last month.

Betfred 2,000 Guineas (Newmarket, May 2)

Betfred: 5-2 Bow Echo, 9-2 Distant Storm, 6 Puerto Rico, 8 King’s Trail, 10 Oxagon, 12 Gstaad, 14 Samangan, 16 Alparslan, Avicenna, 20 bar.

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