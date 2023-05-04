Confirmed runners and riders for the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket - plus an early tip
Ryan Moore has been confirmed to ride ante-post favourite Auguste Rodin after he headed a field of 14 declared for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday in the first Classic of the Flat season.
Trained by Aidan O’Brien, the three-year-old has been prominent in the market for some time and makes his first start since his Group 1 victory in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster last October.
Coral's spokesperson John Hill said: "Auguste Rodin has been very popular this week to give Aidan O'Brien more 2,000 Guineas glory. The Vertem Futurity Trophy winner is going to go off as a warm favourite in the opening British Classic of the season."
The Ballydoyle trainer is doubly represented in the Classic, a race he has won four times in the last eight years, with second favourite Little Big Bear, who will be ridden by Wayne Lordan taking his chance.
The son of No Nay Never arrives at Newmarket with solid two-year-old form having won four of his five starts, including an impressive top-level success over Persian Force in the Phoenix at the Curragh in August.
Chaldean, trained by Andrew Balding, is Britain’s best hope for the mile contest and connections will be hoping for a change of luck from a fortnight ago when the Frankel colt unseated Frankie Dettori after leaving the stalls in the Greenham at Newbury.
Royal Scotsman was beaten a head by Chaldean in the Dewhurst in October and will make his first start in 210 days for joint-trainers Paul and Oliver Cole.
Group 2 winner Sakheer, who is trained by Roger Varian, is fairly prominent in the market, with the Newmarket trainer doubly represented courtesy of Charyn.
Charlie Appleby similarly saddles two runners – course-and-distance winner Silver Knott and the unbeaten Gimcrack scorer Noble Style.
The Amo Racing-owned Indestructible was successful over course and distance when running out an impressive winner of the Craven on the Rowley Mile last month.
Karl Burke is also responsible for Chesham winner Holloway Boy and Flight Plan, while Charlie Johnston will saddle his first Guineas runner in Group 1 winner Dubai Mile.
Hi Royal and the Charlie Hills-trained Galeron complete the field of 14. The O'Brien-trained Cairo was the only entry not to be declared.
Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes (4.40 Newmarket, Saturday, May 6)
Coral: 6-4 Auguste Rodin, 5 Little Big Bear, 6 Chaldean, 7 Sakheer, 8 Royal Scotsman, 12 Silver Knott, 16 Noble Style, 18 Indestructible, 20 bar
2,000 Guineas runners and riders
Auguste Rodin Ryan Moore (stall 12)
Chaldean Frankie Dettori (3)
Charyn Tom Marquand (14)
Dubai Mile Daniel Muscutt (6)
Flight Plan Daniel Tudhope (1)
Galeron Kieran Shoemark (8)
Hi Royal Oisin Murphy (4)
Holloway Boy Christophe Soumillon (5)
Indestructible Kevin Stott (9)
Little Big Bear Wayne Lordan (13)
Noble Style James Doyle (2)
Royal Scotsman Jim Crowley (11)
Sakheer David Egan (10)
Silver Knott William Buick (7)
2,000 Guineas tip and 1-2-3 prediction
1. Little Big Bear
2. Chaldean
3. Auguste Rodin
Aidan O'Brien has won this race a record ten times and is well represented again this year with the ante-post favourite Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear the main hopes. Preference is for Little Big Bear who was an impressive seven-length winner of the Phoenix at the Curragh when last seen, beating the likes of Persian Force and Bradsell, and his pedigree suggests the son of No Nay Never has every chance of staying the mile trip.
Sam Hardy, tipster
2023 2,000 Guineas best betting offers
- TODAY'S BEST OFFER: Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers. Sign up here
- bet365 have a new customer offer available and you can sign up here. Existing customers can also claim super boosts on the biggest events
- Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. They are also the kings of money-back offers on racing. Sign up here
- Betfair have lots of daily offers, extra places and money-back specials as well as free bets for new customers. Sign up here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets plus weekly 'Epic Odds' boosts on the major events. Sign up here
- Get free bets from Ladbrokes if you sign up to a new account. Sign up here
- Sign up for a new Coral account today to claim a free bet. Sign up here
- If you're a new customer, Tote will give you free bets when you create a new account. Sign up here to claim
- Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Read these next:
2023 2,000 Guineas and 1,000 Guineas tips: why these horses can win the big races at Newmarket
2023 Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket: assessing the top five contenders for Saturday's big race
Who will win the 2023 Qipco 2,000 Guineas based on previous trends?
Subscribe today | Get 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.