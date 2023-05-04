Confirmed runners and riders for the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket - plus an early tip

Ryan Moore has been confirmed to ride ante-post favourite after he headed a field of 14 declared for the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday in the first Classic of the Flat season.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, the three-year-old has been prominent in the market for some time and makes his first start since his Group 1 victory in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster last October.

Coral's spokesperson John Hill said: "Auguste Rodin has been very popular this week to give Aidan O'Brien more 2,000 Guineas glory. The Vertem Futurity Trophy winner is going to go off as a warm favourite in the opening British Classic of the season."

The Ballydoyle trainer is doubly represented in the Classic, a race he has won four times in the last eight years, with second favourite , who will be ridden by Wayne Lordan taking his chance.

The son of No Nay Never arrives at Newmarket with solid two-year-old form having won four of his five starts, including an impressive top-level success over Persian Force in the Phoenix at the Curragh in August.

Chaldean (right): 2,000 Guineas mount for Frankie Dettori Credit: Edward Whitaker

, trained by Andrew Balding, is Britain’s best hope for the mile contest and connections will be hoping for a change of luck from a fortnight ago when the Frankel colt unseated Frankie Dettori after leaving the stalls in the Greenham at Newbury.

was beaten a head by Chaldean in the Dewhurst in October and will make his first start in 210 days for joint-trainers Paul and Oliver Cole.

Group 2 winner , who is trained by Roger Varian, is fairly prominent in the market, with the Newmarket trainer doubly represented courtesy of .

Charlie Appleby similarly saddles two runners – course-and-distance winner and the unbeaten Gimcrack scorer .

The Amo Racing-owned was successful over course and distance when running out an impressive winner of the Craven on the Rowley Mile last month.

Karl Burke is also responsible for Chesham winner and , while Charlie Johnston will saddle his first Guineas runner in Group 1 winner .

and the Charlie Hills-trained complete the field of 14. The O'Brien-trained Cairo was the only entry not to be declared.

Coral: 6-4 Auguste Rodin, 5 Little Big Bear, 6 Chaldean, 7 Sakheer, 8 Royal Scotsman, 12 Silver Knott, 16 Noble Style, 18 Indestructible, 20 bar

runners and riders

Auguste Rodin Ryan Moore (stall 12)

Chaldean Frankie Dettori (3)

Charyn Tom Marquand (14)

Dubai Mile Daniel Muscutt (6)

Flight Plan Daniel Tudhope (1)

Galeron Kieran Shoemark (8)

Hi Royal Oisin Murphy (4)

Holloway Boy Christophe Soumillon (5)

Indestructible Kevin Stott (9)

Little Big Bear Wayne Lordan (13)

Noble Style James Doyle (2)

Royal Scotsman Jim Crowley (11)

Sakheer David Egan (10)

Silver Knott William Buick (7)

tip and 1-2-3 prediction

1.

2. Chaldean

3. Auguste Rodin

Aidan O'Brien has won this race a record ten times and is well represented again this year with the ante-post favourite Auguste Rodin and the main hopes. Preference is for Little Big Bear who was an impressive seven-length winner of the Phoenix at the Curragh when last seen, beating the likes of Persian Force and Bradsell, and his pedigree suggests the son of No Nay Never has every chance of staying the mile trip.

Sam Hardy, tipster

Little Big Bear 16:40 Newmarket View Racecard

